Your say: We have the most to lose, so what are we waiting for?

Simon Paton (DA Letters, 13/12) asks "Can we make a difference?".
The answer is clearly 'Yes'.
Australia's CO2 emissions are less than 2 per cent of the world's emissions, but each country's emissions add up. Almost half (47 per cent) of the world's total CO2 emissions come from countries with less than 2% of the total. All countries need to 'do their bit'.
Australian economist Professor Ross Garnaut states that Australia has the most to lose out of the developed countries from climate change, but one of the most to gain economically from the transition.
So, what are we waiting for?
A year or so ago I made a prediction in an area newspaper (ignore the prophets of doom) of a coming ice age. This didn't go down too well with some readers.
But, of course, I'm not a top climate change scientist and, apparently, my predictions aren't worth much.
Anyhow, what would a country yokel like me know about global warming/climate change ? So, in future, I will leave all the climate predictions to those who think they know best.
But hang on a minute, wasn't it Tim Flannery the noted climate change scientist who said in 2007, that hotter soils meant that "even the rain that falls isn't actually going to fill our dams and river systems."
And not long after making his prediction, we had wide-spread drenching rains, flooded towns and cities and, dams full to the brim and overflowing.
Well, if I know nothing then perhaps we should leave all the predictions to the likes of Professor Flannery? After all we must rely on the science - mustn't we ?
But enough of Mr Flannery. I'd like to mention another well-credentialled scientist, a Mr Allan Finkel who was Australia's chief scientist from 2016 to 2020. He has been quoted as saying that if we did everything in our power to lower emissions it wouldn't make a scrap of difference to our contribution to global warming, which is just over 1 per cent.
With all this good news we can still have our coal-fired power stations.
There is no need to plug all our bovine friends or, do away with our fuel-driven cars and trucks. And we still can have a clear conscience knowing that if we keep doing what we are doing, then we won't be damaging the planet.
But what puzzles me is why don't these climate activists, if they are so concerned about the use of fossils fuels, take their grievances over to China, the world's biggest polluter, and lecture them? I wonder why?
But enough of this climate change nonsense.
I'm going to settle back and relax and have a nice hot cuppa and dream of the ice age that I predict is on its way. Remember you read it here first.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen recently announced that the government will underwrite a huge 32 gigawatts of much needed clean electricity.
This important investment package will significantly accelerate Australia's renewable energy rollout and improve grid reliability.
Although renewable projects and transmission lines are often less than ideal for landowners and impact Australia's beautiful vistas, the alternative is even less palatable.
The increasingly unstable climate and air pollution that burning coal and gas is creating is ramping up extreme weather events and insurance costs across Australia.
Investment in a future that has cleaner air, cheaper power, and offers a more stable climate from which to maintain and build upon all the things that make Australia great is something to support and celebrate.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.