Police search for missing teenager last seen in Temora

By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 14 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:27pm
Max Drenovski, 13, was last seen at John Rands Place, Temora. Picture by NSW Police
Max Drenovski, 13, was last seen at John Rands Place, Temora. Picture by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a teenager that has gone missing from the Riverina.

