Police search for missing teenager last seen in Temora

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a teenager that has gone missing from the Riverina.
Max Drenovski, 13, was last seen at John Rands Place, Temora, about about 10.00am on Thursday morning.
When he was unable to be located, officers attached to Riverina Police District were notified and have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police said Max's family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is 'out of character'.
Max is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of medium build, with short blond hair.
He was last seen wearing a black singlet and sports shorts.
Police believe he may be travelling in a white 2017 Toyota Prado wagon with Victorian registration AQK 139.
Anyone with information into Max's whereabouts is urged to contact Temora Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
