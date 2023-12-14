New Riverina Fast5 invites netballers from across the region for pre-season

A joint venture between AFL Riverina, Wagga's Netball NSW office, and Wagga Netball Association will see the introduction of a new pre-season tournament in 2024.
Riverina Fast5 welcomes new and existing netball players to join their summer competition to begin in February.
Netball NSW Riverina regional manager Amanda McLachlan said the competition will benefit both new and returning players.
The shortened, modified format is a great taste test for players new to the game, while she hopes local clubs from across different leagues will use the competition as part of their pre-season training.
"The plan is to try a different style of competition, just to add a bit of variety to your typical netball games," McLachlan said.
"Fast5, being a faster modified game with fast rollings subs uses less players on the court, and the theory around it too is is to just try and get some new players on the court as well as your regulars.
"So it's a different introduction to, and a different style of netball, but also for the clubs, they can use it as a pre-season, they can use it for trials, or as a selection process as well for their players, and get them match fit for their general club seasons."
With only five players on court for each team at any time, McLachlan said while teams can register up to 12 players, it is recommended they stick to nine or 10.
Rolling substitutions are part of the Fast5 format, so McLachlan said there is no concern when it comes to getting court time.
Known for its more relaxed approach to netball, teams will not have to wear matching uniforms or dresses, but will require two sets of pull-over bibs to keep substitutions flowing.
While there are no wings in the game, McLachlan said there's still plenty of chances for midcourters to be involved.
"Ideally you want to have your two good shooters, plus your long bomb expert, and then a good number of centre court players and another three defence because your centre court are the ones that basically do the most amount of running because they don't have any wings back them up," she said.
"You want to have a couple of reasonably fit players in that area so that they can rotate on and off quite fast and get fresh and then come back on.
"It's another opportunity for players to broaden their skills out there on the court because you have got to be a pretty good attack, but you've also got to be a pretty good defence."
The format has increased in popularity in recent years and Australia recently won the Fast5 World Series, featuring Wagga talent Sophie Fawns.
McLachlan said anyone is welcomed to register a team and does not need to be affiliated with either an AFL Riverina or Wagga Netball Association club.
Team nominations are currently open and McLachlan said the competition structure will be confirmed once nominations close in the new year.
