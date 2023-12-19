A message as end of high school life comes

As the deluge of emotions hit 2023 HSC students following the release of their HSC results, Mount Austin High School expresses pride in each and every student, regardless of what their marks were.
Deputy principal Paula Schumack said graduating senior college is an amazing achievement.
"We would like to congratulate our College 2 students on their HSC results," she said.
"In the real world beyond the school gate you may start a trade, begin a university or TAFE course or continue with a part time job - these things are not set for life."
She said it was important to remember that your final grades don't determine your potential.
"Your grades reflect what you've already done in school, they don't determine what you're going to achieve next," she said.
"We would like to congratulate all students that achieving outstanding results and encourage everyone to continue their learning for life."
Her final words of wisdom: "reflect on the past and build a positive future".
Ms Schumack said this is the last cohort completing the College Model.
"Our next group of graduates are in full swing into the traditional HSC pattern," she said.
It's hoped that Mount Austin High School's values of respect, responsibility and commitment will hold the graduating class in good stead.
The school aims to give all students an equal opportunity to achieve, and provides educational opportunities which enable students to plan for success in their chosen careers.
"Completing the HSC is a stepping stone to take you to new places that you can't even imagine now!" Ms Shumack said.
"Good luck and best wishes for your future.
"We look forward to hearing about your success."
The Riverina Anglican College is thrilled to announce the outstanding achievements of its 2023 Higher School Certificate (HSC) cohort, showcasing exceptional academic accomplishments and a testament to the dedication and perseverance of our students and educators.
The 2023 HSC cohort at The Riverina Anglican College has once again demonstrated its excellence, achieving outstanding results across a diverse range of subjects.
Their accomplishments not only reflect their academic prowess but also their character, discipline, and ability to overcome challenges.
Overall, 15 per cent of students in the HSC cohort received a Band 6 and 40 per cent received a Band 5 in one or more of their subjects.
Interim principal Anthony Heffer, expressed immense pride and congratulated the students on their exceptional performance.
"We are obviously proud of all of our students, as the HSC is a world recognised credential of the highest order," he said.
"Obviously we are proud of our high achieving students who are recognised in the NESA Honour Roll, but I also know our teachers take immense pride in those students who might have considered not completing Year 12 but did, as well as those who are looking at a more vocational pathway into employment.
"A great deal will be said over the next few days about Band 6 results, at The Riverina Anglican College we celebrate these whilst also being proud of every student who may have got a Band 3 but instead achieved a Band 4. "
The college emphasises a holistic approach to education, nurturing not only academic excellence but also personal growth, character development, and a spirit of service among its students. This year's results are a reflection of this comprehensive educational philosophy.
Several students achieved remarkable success, securing top marks in various subjects, exemplifying the college's commitment to fostering academic excellence.
Claire Haezlewood achieved Band 6 in English Advanced, English Extension 1, Legal Studies and Mathematics Advanced, Claire also received E3 in English Extension 2, E3 being equivalent to a high band 5.
Both Kathryn Anderson and Sophie Thorley received Band 6 in Agriculture, 2023 College Vice Captain Lachlan Wilkinson received a Band 6 in Modern History and Software Design and Development, Lucy Barkla and Nicole Philpott received a Band 6 in Mathematics Standard 2, Aisha Farah received a Band 6 in Music 1, Jessica Lee received a Band 6 in Design and Technology and Anthony Tadros received a Band 6 in Mathematics Advanced.
"We would also like to recognise Harrison Sowter, who is a partially accelerated Year 11 student, who received an E3 in Extension 1 and Extension 2 Mathematics with a notional Band 6 in the latter," Mr Heffer said.
"As a key part of our Strategic Plan (2023-2027) we are committed to providing flexible pathways to meet the needs of all our graduating students.
"The 2023 cohort is the perfect representation of how these three options complement each other and add to the richness of our learning programmes."
The Riverina Anglican College remains dedicated to empowering and inspiring, analytical, creative, and agile thinkers through a Christian, holistic, and globally minded education.
As the college celebrates the achievements of its 2023 HSC cohort, it looks forward to witnessing the continued success and bright futures of these talented individuals.
"We look forward to receiving the results of TRAC's 2023 IB Cohort in early January."
As Kooringal High School reflects on the year that was, they wish to acknowledge and recognise the outstanding contribution their graduating class has had both within and beyond the school gates.
As a public high school, Kooringal High is proud of the culture of learning and the values in which they have set to ensure all students have access to high-quality services and supports, enabling them to set and reach their own personal goals.
"The graduating class of 2023 was a successful one, with many of our students already pursuing their careers in the workforce, completing apprenticeships or Tafe and others gaining entry to university," the school said.
Most recently, students across NSW were issued their HSC and ATAR results.
"2023 was a pleasing year with students gaining Band 6 or E4 results in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 2, Mathematics Standard, Society and Culture and Engineering," they said.
Be emboldened to make a mark on the world and build on the legacy you have begun to forge at KHS... We can't wait to see what you do next!- Kooringal High School
Two of their 2023 HSC high achievers were Tobias Nixon, who achieved an ATAR of 99.25 and secured 8th place in the State for Engineering, and Ryley Chaffey, who achieved an ATAR of 95.95.
Both students, while humble, were proud of their achievements and were grateful for the knowledge and support given to them by KHS teachers to achieve these high results.
Tobias has decided to study Civil Engineering at UTS and Ryley will study a Bachelor of Actuarial Studies at UNSW.
"While these results are an amazing achievement, we acknowledge that everyone's criteria of success and personal achievement is different, and we congratulate all students who are on the path they have chosen for themselves and are opening doors of opportunity," KHS said.
"As a school community we are immensely proud of the achievements of our graduating class.
"Education is a lifelong journey, and you have taken the first steps towards a brighter future.
"May you always remain curious, passionate, and committed to learning."
"Be emboldened to make a mark on the world and build on the legacy you have begun to forge at KHS... We can't wait to see what you do next!"
After a busy year in the classroom, Wagga Wagga High School's 2023 school leaders reflect on the trials and tribulations of their final year of school.
There's no doubt that the HSC period can be full-on, but this dedicated cohort took it all in their stride.
"At the start of Year 12 I strapped myself in, I thought it was going to be really intense with a lot of pressure. But now looking back, it was probably one of my favourite years at high school," said Chelsea Clarke.
"I was scared to think about leaving school at the start of the year, and not looking forward to finishing. Towards the end, I was more relaxed and started enjoying myself," said Zachary McCarthy.
In term one, Flynn Jenkins decided to approach each day as it came. "But come year end, it was better than I expected," he said.
Sophie Ramage agrees, saying "I was able to get the balance right between study and life."
Throughout the year, each student really valued the connections they made with their teachers.
So much so, Holly Anderson said her most memorable take-away from 2023 was her relationship with her teachers and peers.
"Through the year the support from the teachers, as they got to know the students better, helped with the stresses of Year 12 and exams," Chelsea said.
"I noticed more friendships with teachers as a senior student," said Jordan Saffery.
Beyond spending quality time with their peers, and appreciating the support provided by teachers, the students said that activities and events organised by the school were particular highlights.
These included the mock assembly, graduation assembly, after school trivia, and sports carnivals.
As they discussed these times, their achievements, and schooling careers, their reflections weren't without a sentimental touch.
"Now it's the end, I already miss school and my friends, and I'm remembering all the younger years in high school," Jordan said.
So, what is next for these bright, future adults?
Chelsea is planning on studying physiotherapy in Albury, and Holly has her sights set on the University of Canberra to study a bachelor of Early Childhood and Primary.
Flynn already has a job in the defence force lined up.
"I will be doing an Air Force technician role as a GAP year. Then head to Canberra University to study medicine," he said.
Zachary is heading to the coast to study in Wollongong, and Sophie is moving to a big city to study business.
Jordan is excited to travel Australia and explore the world.
Their advice to the class of 2024 is simple: have fun, stay focused, and make the most of it!
"Use all the help that the school provides as it will make all the difference," Sophie said.
"Communicate, have fun, and know that you are not alone," Holly said.
Wagga Wagga High School congratulates theclass of 2023, and wishes them well on their future endeavours.
Ruby Longman is one of 2023's Year 12 graduates at Indie School Wagga Wagga.
She took time out from celebrating to share her thoughts on this year's most memorable moment, what her plans are for next year, and her wishes for next year's Year 12 cohort.
What was the most memorable part of your year?
The most memorable part of my year was camp.
I had such an incredible time, and I'm much closer to my friends and teachers because of it.
What changed the most about school during the past year?
The work changed the most with the trials and the HSC exams.
We were definitely working a lot harder and I think it's paid off now that we've graduated.
What did you think the end of the year would look like at the start of the year, and how do the two compare?
I honestly believed it would be a lot harder, but, the support of my peers and my teachers helped me a lot.
I thought it'd be scary, and it was for a little bit, but now I'm just proud of everybody for coming so far.
What are you looking forward to in 2024 and what are your plans?
I'm looking forward to becoming truly independent and making my own place in the world.
My plans are to go to TAFE to become a teacher's aide.
What do you wish for 2024's senior students?
I wish for them to have as much fun as I did, and to always have each other's backs.
Year 12 can be scary, but it's so much fun.
HSC results are out, however the journey for one Wagga Wagga Christian College captain has been about far more than grades.
Hannah McDowell, college captain, said the best part of this year was being able to grow individually as well as a Year 12 cohort.
For her, the biggest change that came with being in Year 12 was the responsibility.
"Not only was I a senior student, but I was also school captain, meaning the younger students looked up to me, and it was part of my job to ensure the student body were being looked after and cared for," she said.
"I didn't really know what to expect coming into Year 12, and I couldn't imagine where I would be at the end of the year.
"However, I did know that it would be a big year that would be both emotionally and physically draining."
Looking back at the past year, she has grown in her understanding of who she is and who she is becoming as she steps into adult life.
"It has definitely been worth the journey."
In 2024, Hannah is looking forward to being able to have a bit of a break and relax while working for a year, before she heads back into study in 2025.
Catherine Clarke, Head of Secondary School, said it is such a delight to see students persist in their learning until the very end, and the results have paid dividends.
"The potential which teachers and parents see in their children is sometimes not realised at school, but it has been very exciting seeing the student's results which will set them up for the next phase of learning, working and just living life," Ms Clarke said.
The school has seen some outstanding results across a range of subject areas including Band 6s in Music 1, Agriculture and English Extension.
"Outstanding Music results reinforce the excellent music program at Wagga Christian College," Ms Clarke said.
"Under the direction of Mr Geoffrey Xeros and with the partnership of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music, college students achieve top results consistently."
I have grown in my understanding of who I am and who I am becoming as I step into adult life, and it has definitely been worth the journey.- Hannah McDowell
The WWCC Agriculture program is well established and open to students from upper primary school to HSC level.
Early entry offers for universities mean many Year 12 students are already organised for further study, while others have plans for apprenticeships or even careers in the Defence Force.
"Whatever their future career path our students have built the skills and the character to take on challenges and grasp opportunities before them," Ms Clarke said.
"It is our hope and prayer that the Biblical foundation which permeates college life will sustain and encourage these young adults as they embark on new adventures."