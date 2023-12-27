Wagga City Council launches a new visitor guide for to boost tourism

Wagga's thriving tourism scene has been put to print in the city's newest guide to getting around the best of what's on offer.
Wagga City Council has launched the 2024 Wagga Wagga and Surrounds Visitor Guide as a complete guide for visitors to the significant attractions, places to dine, and accommodation on offer in the city and beyond.
The City Council hopes that the guide, which features everything from nature adventures and history to culture and community, could help visitors uncover the best aspects of the Riverina region.
Cassandra Farquharson, Wagga City Council's visitor economy development officer, was excited with the launch as they've noticed new tourism offerings in the city and surrounding regions.
"We're so excited to be partnering with over 100 and 40 tourism businesses located in our Wagga Wagga and surrounding region giving you visitors plenty of ideas to do when visiting our region," Ms Farquharson said.
"So there's over 10 businesses for visitors to explore and find in our region, which we're really excited about, including Bar Olivette, which is one of them."
Wagga will also be partnering with other shires and councils including Coolamon, Junee, Lockhart, Greater Hume and the Snowy Valleys.
The collaborative approach is important, Ms Farquharson said, to promote tourism in the local region as tourists travel to nearby towns.
"We know that when we work together, we've all got something different and exciting to offer visitors offering array of experiences which is really important," she said.
Tim McMullen, who owns Borambola Wines, viewed this as a great initiative and highlighted how this can promote local businesses amongst the region.
"It's a great experience and, and that we can promote and help each other along because working together just makes it so much easier and gives people so much such a positive experience when they come into the area," Mr McMullen said.
Borambola Wines has been involved for the last 10 years where Mr McMullen believes that this program can help other small businesses collaborate with each other to promote the region.
"We get people coming back all the time for second visits," he said.
"For us, what we offer at our property is a great experience with ... not only a wine tasting [but also] giving historical information."
