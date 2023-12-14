Boy reports being approached by man while waiting at bus stop

Albury police are investigating after a boy was reportedly approached by a man at a bus stop in Thurgoona.
Police were told the 15-year-old had been waiting at a the bus stop on Elizabeth Mitchell Drive about 11.40am on Wednesday, December 13.
The boy said a man in a white SUV - which may have been a Honda CRV - with tinted windows and a black rooftop bike rack stopped and offered a lift.
The teenager refused and the man drove off.
The boy and his mother reported the incident to police later in the day.
"As inquiries continue, police would like to speak with a man who may be able to assist them with inquiries," a police spokesman said.
"He is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, in his early 30s, thin build, dark brown eyes, short black hair with faded sides and a thick black moustache.
"He was wearing a small silver hoop earring on his right ear, and a dark green long sleeve t-shirt and a medium thickness silver necklace, at the time of the incident."
The vehicle had NSW plates and green P-plates attached.
"Police are urging anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident, to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the spokesman said.
