Students reflect on their favourite year

Class of 2023 Graduation: Wagga Wagga Christian College Celebrates HSC Results Advertising Feature

Hannah McDowell, college captain, visiting kindergartener Savannah Wade. Picture supplied.

HSC results are out, however the journey for one Wagga Wagga Christian College captain has been about far more than grades.



Hannah McDowell, college captain, said the best part of this year was being able to grow individually as well as a Year 12 cohort.



For her, the biggest change that came with being in Year 12 was the responsibility.

"Not only was I a senior student, but I was also school captain, meaning the younger students looked up to me, and it was part of my job to ensure the student body were being looked after and cared for," she said.

"I didn't really know what to expect coming into Year 12, and I couldn't imagine where I would be at the end of the year.



"However, I did know that it would be a big year that would be both emotionally and physically draining."

Hannah McDowell with the Home Care Group WWCC.

Looking back at the past year, she has grown in her understanding of who she is and who she is becoming as she steps into adult life.



"It has definitely been worth the journey."

In 2024, Hannah is looking forward to being able to have a bit of a break and relax while working for a year, before she heads back into study in 2025.



Catherine Clarke, Head of Secondary School, said it is such a delight to see students persist in their learning until the very end, and the results have paid dividends.



"The potential which teachers and parents see in their children is sometimes not realised at school, but it has been very exciting seeing the student's results which will set them up for the next phase of learning, working and just living life," Ms Clarke said.

The school has seen some outstanding results across a range of subject areas including Band 6s in Music 1, Agriculture and English Extension.

"Outstanding Music results reinforce the excellent music program at Wagga Christian College," Ms Clarke said.



"Under the direction of Mr Geoffrey Xeros and with the partnership of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music, college students achieve top results consistently."

I have grown in my understanding of who I am and who I am becoming as I step into adult life, and it has definitely been worth the journey. - Hannah McDowell

The WWCC Agriculture program is well established and open to students from upper primary school to HSC level.



Early entry offers for universities mean many Year 12 students are already organised for further study, while others have plans for apprenticeships or even careers in the Defence Force.



"Whatever their future career path our students have built the skills and the character to take on challenges and grasp opportunities before them," Ms Clarke said.