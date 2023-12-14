Changing of the guard: Lynne's last day as Carevan manager

When Wagga's Lynne Graham had the calling to help others in need following her retirement she hadn't been expecting to unite some of the most compassionate residents within the community.
On Friday, Mrs Graham will officially step down as Carevan Wagga manager and while it will be a hard pill to swallow, she knows she is leaving the program in the hands of some of the best people she knows.
Carevan Wagga officially launched in November 2018 - an initiative Mrs Graham drove that was inspired by Albury Carevan founded by Dr John Brabant.
"Carevan Wagga started with a community meeting in June of 2018 where we floated the idea of the types of services who might be of assistance to people in need across the city - people who are homeless, don't have enough food to eat, who are perhaps suffering from being isolated and we had looked at the model in Albury - Albury Carevan was started by a man called Dr John Brabant," Mrs Graham said.
"That's been going for about 14 years now and they were really helpful in assisting us to get Carevan Wagga off the ground."
After six months of work Carevan Wagga held its official launch and in February of 2019 volunteers started their first meal out to the community.
Since then the program has been providing meals to several services across Wagga and to schools, with an average of 550 meals donated every week at the hand of the 30 compassionate volunteers.
Now with a warehouse located on Fernleigh Road, Glenfield Park, Mrs Graham could have never imagine just how prominent the charity would become in the Wagga community.
"A standout moment from over the years was the community response we had when we launched," she said.
"We had put out chairs for 30 people at the auditorium at the Wagga RSL Club and we got 123 people turn up.
"I didn't anticipate the community's interest and that was wonderful to see."
Nor did Mrs Graham anticipate the years of support from the Wagga community in donating items for them to use and distribute to those in need.
"We have had amazing support from the community and what impresses me the most is the hearts of the people who volunteer here," she said.
"I feel very privileged to have been the leader of the team for five years because they are an absolutely amazing group of people.
"They are all genuine in their passion for the work that we do and they put their entire heart and soul, their time and energy into it in order to make what we present to the community first class quality meals."
The program came to fruition after Mrs Graham sought help in finding her next chapter after she retired as a school teacher.
"I am Christian, and when I retired I said to God; 'give me something to do' and he gave me two words; 'soup kitchen'," she said.
"I thought; 'well, what does that mean", so I started to investigate what was available in Wagga and there was really nothing to look after people at night so I got a group of people together and we started to community kitchen at the Baptist Church.
"We were serving a lot of meals a week and the community kitchen closed down when COVID-19 came and we had just finished refurbishing this building for Carevan Wagga."
The changing of the guard has come as a tough decision for Mrs Graham to make and she knows when she completes her last day as manager on Friday it won't be easy.
"My heart is going to break when I have to step away and leave the place in someone else's hands but it is the way it is," she said.
"I'm proud of what we have achieved with Carevan over five years. I'm looking forward to retirement and I will still come back and work here."
With her 75th birthday just around the corner, Mrs Graham said it was simply time for her to take a break.
"I have given my heart and soul, passion and energy to this for five years, but I turn 75 next week and I just need to step down now, hand it to someone younger and the new manager has the same passion for the same work and so do the volunteers," she said.
As of Monday Wendy Fritsch will officially take over as manager of Carevan Wagga.
