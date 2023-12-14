The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Changing of the guard: Lynne's last day as Carevan manager

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
December 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carevan Wagga manager Lynne Graham will officially hand the reins over to Wendy Fritsch on Monday after five years in the role. Picture by Ash Smith
Carevan Wagga manager Lynne Graham will officially hand the reins over to Wendy Fritsch on Monday after five years in the role. Picture by Ash Smith

When Wagga's Lynne Graham had the calling to help others in need following her retirement she hadn't been expecting to unite some of the most compassionate residents within the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.