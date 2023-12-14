The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Leeton United to welcome best players from across the country to town

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
December 14 2023 - 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton United and APIA Leichhardt at the first iteration of the event in early 2023. Picture supplied
Leeton United and APIA Leichhardt at the first iteration of the event in early 2023. Picture supplied

Leeton will once again welcome top league soccer talent to town this January, with the return of the Riverina Festival of Football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.