How a high risk pregnancy and finding a place to stay changed perspectives

Alexis McMaster knew that she needed a place close to the hospital for her high risk pregnancy, she and her partner Scott Taylor looked for any accommodation - and then they found a helping hand.
Ms McMaster was first transferred to Canberra Hospital and stayed in a Ronald McDonald House there before being transferred its Wagga branch as she was shifted closer to home.
The couple, who are from between Yerong Creek and Henty, were grateful for a place to stay close to Wagga Base Hospital.
"We weren't prepared for this at all, we weren't made of money and all that," Mr Taylor said.
"It was like $300 to $400 a night in some places and it was very hard to actually try to do something."
It has been a record year for the Wagga charity home, fundraising manager Kiara Breust said, with a surge in demand due to the cost of living crisis.
"It's been the busiest year on record for us serving 188 families throughout the year already that have been in the house and they're from all over the region," Ms Breust said.
Donations to keep the accommodaton centre funded are absolutely vital, and will be supported through a Christmas present wrapping service at the Wagga Marketplace.
The events experienced by Ms McMaster and Mr Taylor have changed the way they've viewed charity, and realise that donations are more important to keep people in unfortunate situations looked after.
"We weren't big charity people this has opened our eyes up to a lot of things like this," he said.
"But now it's like, even if you give them 20 bucks, they really understand."
Ms McMaster very grateful for the help, as the pregnancy has had a strong financial implication as they both have been unable to work for long period of time.
"We didn't plan to stop working from 29 weeks and not only that, not only did I have to stop but Scott had to stop to care to support me," Ms McMaster said.
"No one can really afford motels for months on end."
Ms McMaster and Mr Taylor are extremely grateful for the support and comfort they received from Ronald McDonald House for providing them with a comfortable place to live.
