The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

How a high risk pregnancy and finding a place to stay changed perspectives

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexis McMaster and Scott Taylor with Ronald McDonald House marketing and fundraising manager Kiara Breust. Photography Les Smith.
Alexis McMaster and Scott Taylor with Ronald McDonald House marketing and fundraising manager Kiara Breust. Photography Les Smith.

Alexis McMaster knew that she needed a place close to the hospital for her high risk pregnancy, she and her partner Scott Taylor looked for any accommodation - and then they found a helping hand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.