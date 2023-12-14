Heat, Cobra Red finish touch premier league season as champions

Wagga Touch Association has wrapped up another premier league season with Heat and Cobra Red heading home champions.
An exciting evening for all winning players, it was a double championship for one man, with Andrew Baggio coaching the winning women's team before playing with the winning men's side.
A young side, Heat had players ranging from age 12 to 19 but despite their youth, Baggio said he was confident they would hold their own from the beginning of the season.
"It was pretty refreshing to be coaching the young girl, they've all got such a great positive attitude every week and there is just so much much up-and-coming talent coming through, not just in our team, but it across all the teams that played," Baggio said.
"We played our first couple of games and it's just pretty normal when you first get together, it just takes a few weeks to work out how we're going to play, but I thought from the start that on our day we could beat any team.
"That's just the way the girls approached every game, so we thought we'd be a good chance."
In a tight grand final, Heat won 8-7 after scores were tied at full-time, forcing the a drop off procedure to be implemented.
Baggio said the playing group held up exceptionally well in tough conditions.
"Heat was definitely a factor in the game," he said.
"We only had four subs, we had a few girls away that were obviously playing throughout the season, it's just unfortunate that couple were out of town, and it was just red hot.
"It was just so hot, they were absolutely buggered, but they didn't give up, they didn't complain, we just kept asking them to keep going and they didn't have much breath when they came off but they just went back on again but it was pretty amazing to see them going that hard under those hot conditions."
After not just an outstanding game, but a standout season, Jorja Pinney was awarded best on ground in the final.
Baggio said watching Pinney pair up with Cleo Buttifant all season was a treat.
"Those two together, they just have the ability to change the game really quickly," he said.
"It's a credit to them, they work really hard, they never give up, those two were a big part of our success all year, and especially in the finals.
"We need everyone to be playing well, and everyone did their job right from the youngest to the oldest, but those two they're so good to watch."
Jumping straight onto the field for the men's grand final following the women's game, Baggio earned himself a second win for the night.
While Cobra Red have been playing together now for several seasons, it's been a while since they won the competition.
Defeating the Casuals, Baggio said they knew they were in for a tough game.
A best on ground performance from Jordy Little wasn't enough to get Casuals over the line though.
Impressed especially by the midfield players, Baggio said standouts on the evening included EJ Semple, Jo Cole, Luke Lawrence, Tristan Wheeler, and Ned Cooper.
"Our young middles are really strong, they play a really strong game and had a lot of impact," Baggio said.
"They're all very tough and the middle is not easy, I don't go anywhere near it, so they deserve a lot of the congratulations."
Pleased with how the team played on the whole, Baggio said the win was made sweeter by the 10-9 scoreline.
Always enjoying a close game, he said it was an exciting way to finish their year.
Lachlan Cole and Nicole Absolum were named best and fairest for the season.
In the lower opens A Division finals, Shake n Bake won the men's shield and Achieve Tutoring won the women's.
The last touch games of the year will be played in the junior competition on Thursday evening.
