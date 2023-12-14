St Michaels look to capitalise in crucial clash with Lake Albert

St Michaels are looking to breathe some life into their season by taking a crucial win into the Christmas break.
Saints are currently fifth on the Wagga Cricket ladder, six points outside the top four.
However with fourth-placed Kooringal Colts taking on leaders Wagga City, St Michaels have the chance to reduce the gap when they face last-placed Lake Albert at Rawlings Park.
Captain Nathan Corby knows his side needs a win to boost their finals chances.
"It's a big test this weekend and if we don't win the pressure is back on," Corby said.
"If we have any sort of chance the next four games we've really got to win them all.
"We've put it on ourselves really but losing games we probably should have won and just let it slip away.
"That's what we've been like for the last five or six years, we don't mind putting pressure on ourselves."
While Beck Frostick has excelled since making his return to the competition, and is the leading runscorer with season with 461 runs at an average of 65.86, his teammates have struggled to support him.
Batting depth is not a new issue for Saints, but Corby hopes an attitude adjustment can make things flow better.
"We just need someone to hang around and noodle some runs with him and let him do his thing really," he said.
"We're just not batting in blocks and it seems the middle order are pretty much trying to mirror what Beck is doing but you just can't do it.
"We need a bit more patience."
However after top scoring with 41 in their loss to Wagga City last week, Luke Frieldlieb comes out of their line.
Corby has been impressed with his efforts so far this season.
"He's really slotted in with first grade this year," he said.
"He's just so excited and grateful to be there and having an older head around at the moment is good too."
Coming off 121 in second grade last week, Stu Slocombe will take Friedlieb's place while Brendan Gale is also back into the side but his son Corey will retain the wicketkeeping duties.
