Tributes flow for 'energetic, dedicated' Riverina firefighter

A well-respected and greatly cherished Riverina firefighter is being remembered as energetic and dedicated after he tragically lost his life while responding to a fire on Tuesday.
In just two short weeks Rural Fire Service (RFS) Group Captain Dale Bowles would have been celebrating Christmas with his family - but it is a pleasure they have been stripped of.
On Tuesday afternoon while responding to a car fire in the Moama area Group Captain Bowles suffered a medical episode.
Immediate medical assistance was rendered by fellow firefighters until paramedics arrived on scene but despite their best efforts Group Captain Bowles tragically passed away.
In a statement released by RFS NSW, Group Captain Bowles was referred to as an energetic, dedicated and accomplished member of eight years.
After an extensive career over the border with the Country Fire Authority, he joined the Womboota RFS in 2015 often serving his community as well as across the state.
It was only a couple of months before his passing that Group Captain Bowles was celebrating having received a Commissioner's Commendation for Service in recognition of his work in Western NSW throughout the challenging flood events of 2022.
He also received the Premier's Bush Fire Citation in 2020 and the National Emergency Medal.
Commissioner of the RFS Rob Rogers said Group Captain Bowles will leave a lasting imprint through his years of dedicated service to his community and further afield across the state.
"My thoughts and thanks are with his fellow brigade members who provided assistance at the time of this tragedy," he said.
"Dale's passing at this time of year adds an extra layer of sorrow and we are steadfast in our commitment to stand by his family and brigade colleagues during this challenging period."
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the loss of Group Captain Bowles is devastating.
"I have seen first-hand the dedication and selflessness of volunteer RFS firefighters who commit to safeguarding others across NSW. Group Captain Dale Bowles exemplified this commitment," he said.
"This devastating loss of an accomplished member of the RFS will affect the wider emergency services community.
"Our thoughts are with his family and fellow RFS brigade members at this time, as we pay tribute to his committed service as a member of the RFS."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.