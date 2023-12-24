Cheesemas, Orthodox, Muslim: The many modes of a Wagga Christmas

Christmas was celebrated in Australia for the first time in 1788 - a relative newcomer compared to the longstanding traditions of indigenous Australians.
As waves of migrants have come to Australia, they have brought their own traditions with them, transforming the tradition from something deeply embedded in English traditions.
As a refugee resettlement city, Wagga is ground zero for some of these changes.
For the 9595 people in Wagga who had both parents born overseas in the latest census - nearly 20 per cent of the population - this time of year can be slightly different.
This is not the only source of cultural change around Christmas.
Progressive and rainbow communities with complex relationships to religion have forged their own path through the holiday season, queering tradition to better suit their needs.
But that doesn't mean anyone is offended by others celebrating the "traditional" Christmas. Some even layer their own traditions on top of those Australians are more familiar with.
While Greek Orthodox is a Christian faith, 1000 years of separation from the churches of Western Europe have allowed the development of its own distinct traditions.
Still, their common foundation has created something uncannily familiar.
Ayios Vasilis, a kind hearted man with a long beard, delivers gifts to children on January 1 (St Basil's Day).
On this day, a cake called Vasilopita is traditionally served with coins inside - a reenactment of Ayios Vasilis' giving to the poor.
Wagga's Greek Orthodox Church are in the middle of their first Christmas with a permanent priest in 20 years.
Parish committee president Nick Georgiou said he likes to see the blending of different Christmas traditions that has become a feature of Wagga in recent years.
"It's great to see all Christians from all our different churches come together to celebrate Christ's birth," he said.
"I also love a good riverside barbie and seafood salad, maybe with just a bit of grilled halloumi cheese, olives and pickled octopus chucked in there too.
"I think everyone can share in the idea of less focus on shopping and the commercialisation of Christmas and more focus on the true meaning of Christmas and spending quality time and reconnecting with family around the table."
Muslims don't celebrate Christmas as the birth of the son of god.
But participation in the Christian holiday as a cultural event has been a point of debate among Islamic scholars for centuries.
Muslim Association of Riverina Wagga Australia (MARWA) publicity officer Mafuz ur Rehman said that while it isn't a religious holiday, many members of the community still participate in Christmas.
He said others support their Christian colleagues by taking on additional work duties over Christmas.
"This is the longest time we get some time off, so people who want to visit their extended families and spend time with them," he said.
"We participate in many gatherings, share meals, exchange gifts. Yesterday we were packing secret Santa gifts. We really enjoy this time.
"It is definitely a Christian thing, but we are definitely a part of this celebration as well.
"We're packing gifts for the kids, sharing thoughts, ideas, meals and just enjoying life together."
Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha are the two highest holidays on the Muslim calendar. They are celebrated in April at the end of Ramadan, and June respectively.
The Baha'i faith started as an offshoot of Islam that emphasised the universal love of god.
Jesus is celebrated as just one of many heavenly manifestations that have walked the Earth throughout history. Other incarnations include Abraham, Zoroaster, and the faith's founder, Bab.
Because Baha'is believe Jesus spirit has already returned to Earth, they do not celebrate Christmas from a religious standpoint.
Wagga-based Baha'i Fareed Del Shad had his first full Christmas experience during about 30 years of living in England.
Like Mr Georgiou, he said it was hard to watch Christmas become a commercial event.
"The reason we celebrate at this time is because it's close to the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year ... Interestingly, it's celebrated not just by Europeans, but Persians and the Chinese people," Mr Del Shad said.
"Celebrating Christmas in England was interesting to experience, then you come to Australia to celebrate and it's really strange.
"I dislike how it's become a commercial event, not a spiritual event. The birth of Christ is something so wonderful it's difficult to describe in human terms adequately."
Birth of the Bab and Birth of Baha'u'llh are the two holiest days on the Baha'i calendar. They take place on the two days following the eighth new moon in October or November.
Like Muslims, Yazidi do not celebrate the birth of Jesus as the son of God, but often partake in cultural elements of the holiday.
Many in Wagga take shutdowns over Christmas as an opportunity to visit family. Others celebrate Christmas as a secular tradition.
Local Yezidi author Shelan Khodedah said a lot of her community are curious about Christmas traditions, and like to take part for fun.
She said when she arrived in Australia, she didn't know much about Christmas but found it familiar.
"When I first got here, I thought Christmas looked like one of our Eid [celebrations]," she said.
"Some Yazidi families are doing Christmas now - I think about 50 per cent of the community.
"They want to learn because they're living in Australia and want to celebrate their special events ... they want to celebrate their own special events as well, and want Australians to come celebrate with them too."
Yazidi's largest yearly holiday, Eida Rojiet Ezi, takes place on December 17, following three days of fasting.
For many, Christmas is a time to think about family. For some, it's time to think about anything else.
Some members of the rainbow community struggle with difficult relationships with parents or other family members, who won't accept their chosen identity.
Queermas is a tradition that came from not wanting to spend the holidays alone, or a desire for distance from the festival's Christian roots.
Also known as "Orphan Christmas" in some circles, it is typically celebrated immediately before or after December 25, allowing queer people with more accepting families to spend time with both their blood, and adopted relatives.
Amanda "Bex" Beckett organised a Queermas event at the Curious Rabbit on December. To maintain a safe space, it is for registered attendees only.
Ms Beckett said it was a chance for found family to reconnect.
"It's a space for people who may not have family to go to during their Christmas holidays," she said.
"People who don't feel welcome elsewhere.
"It's a space for them to come along and have dinner, community, and a little bit of karaoke."
Some traditions start as a religious practice, others start as a joke.
But these novelty traditions still serve the core purpose of holidays - bringing people together.
In Harold Gretton's case, this got completely out of hand with the creation of cheesemas.
"Cheesemas started as a pun: we celebrate the baby cheeses," Dr Gretton said.
"Usually by listening to really awful vinyl Christmas albums which we find in op shops, eating cheese-themed food.
"Because the tradition started with my trivia team, I have to wear an item of clothing made out of answer sheets on which we scored 10/10 from the year.
"The team split up when a few members left town, so it's a good way to keep us meeting regularly."
