What do you buy for the person who already has everything? Wagga answers

As Australians have adopted online shopping, the tradition of giving people gifts like socks and undies has become redundant.
This year, Wagga and Riverina makers want you to give your loved ones something hand made and one of a kind they can cherish for years to come.
Designer Janine Middlemost creates unique articles of clothing from vintage fabrics. Some are upcycled or recycled. All are one-off, and fabulous.
"I fell in love with vintage fabrics ... the quality of the fabric was so much better, and the prints were more vibrant," Ms Middlemost said.
"In my retail space, you will find a unique wearable work of art to give to someone, and they will love and treasure it forever.
"It's slow fashion, so it isn't mass produced. No-one's getting ripped off. There's no wage discrepancies."
Right next door to Ms Middlemost's workshop and retail space on Tompson Street is Unique State Art space.
It offers an array of local artworks from prints to watercolours, specialising in things made out of paper.
This keeps the costs down for the customers and artist alike, allowing people of all incomes to gift art.
Owner Elaine Camlin said the way people shop at Christmas time has changed since online shopping became the norm.
"I remember when I was a kid, you'd get things you need throughout the year like underwear, socks, pyjamas. To a certain extent you still do, but they're so accessible now," she said.
"Everyone has art in their house. Whether that's a Kmart print or something original. That comes down to affordability for a lot of people.
"I've curated a range of works starting from $15 so you can support a creative person, get something unique that fits within any budget."
Many local makers take pride in the durability of their products. A bottle of wine might last an evening, but a well-made product could last a lifetime.
Among the handmade stalls in the Sturt Mall in the lead up to Christmas is Willie Wilde Inks owner Heidi Wilcox.
She takes pride in selling high quality stainless steel jewellery for little more than costume pieces.
"I'm really into providing value for the community - not just because it's been a hard year, but every year," she said.
"I use all stainless steel. Because of the process that goes into the plating, you'll get something that's spot on that will last forever.
"Instead of focusing on the 'buy buy buy', I'm having giveaways every day."
Local handmade shop August and Artisan has gone from strength to strength since opening their popup in the Sturt Mall in June.
Now they occupy a permanent location in the mall, stocking their shelves with giftwares from over 30 local makers.
Co-owner Danielle Calf said buying local makes a bigger difference in people's lives than most shoppers realise.
"I think people these days appreciate something handmade a lot more than they do something mass produced," she said.
"Here, you're supporting stay at home mums, or people who have a disability and haven't been able to get back into the work environment.
"Most of them are one off. All of our makers do small batch, so if you get a set of earings, you might find someone with the same style but a different colour ... they want to keep their things unique."
August and Artisan will hold an VIP late night shopping event on Friday December 15.
