Brace yourselves: severe thunderstorm warning for Riverina

The Riverina is back on severe weather watch as the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning about looming storms.
A large portion of the region is advised to prepare for severe thunderstorms that are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall across the area.
Wagga, Albury, Narrandera, Lockhart, Jerilderie and Darlington Point are among the communities likely to be impacted into Wednesday evening, according to the bureau.
A wind gust of 106km/h was recorded at Yarrawonga at 3.40pm.
"A humid and unstable airmass over New South Wales is generating severe thunderstorms across southern and inland parts of the state," the bureau said.
There is also a chance of flash-flooding across the warning area, which streches from near Hay in the west to just shy of Gundagai in the east, from near Barmedman in the north down to the Victorian border.
The mercury climbed past 40 degrees in the Riverina - where severe heatwave conditions have eased after the weekend - on Wednesday, with the highest temperature of 41.7 recorded at Hay's airport just before 1.30pm.
Narrandera sweltered through a 39.2 degrees peak heat, while the temperature made it to 38.8 at Yarrawonga, 38.3 at Yanco, and 38 at Griffith.
It reached a high of 35.9 degrees in Wagga at 4.24pm, according to the bureau.
