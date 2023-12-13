Police officer Nicholas McCormack enters pleas over assault charges

Former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack's police officer son has entered pleas in court following an alleged assault.
Nicholas McCormack pleaded not guilty to three counts of common assault in the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old constable was arrested when police responded to reports of an assault on William Street in Darlinghurst, Sydney just before 1am on November 25.
Police said McCormack was arrested at the scene and charged with three counts of common assault and one count of domestic violence common assault.
As a result, his employment status is under review by NSW Police.
Magistrate Daniel Covington granted McCormack an extension of bail with the matter to return before the Downing Centre Local Court for hearing on October 18, 2024.
