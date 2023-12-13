No keeper, no problems for Dolphins in clash with clubmates at Oasis

It was an all-Dolphins affair at Wagga Water Polo's under 14s competition on Sunday when IPS Dolphins went down to clubmates Commins Hendricks Dolphins 14.
Newly formed this season, coach Carolyn Rodney said the group has started to really come together in recent weeks.
"The majority of the players have come up from the 12s, it's probably close to half and half actually, but we have a mix of the 12 and 13-year-olds playing together," Rodney said.
"We've got more girls than boys in our side which is really good to see, and the girls are playing really really strongly against the boys.
"The team have been playing really well, like any newly formed team they took a little while to warm up but they're starting to hit their stride and are playing really nicely together."
Nervous ahead of the bout with their star goal keeper unavailable to play, a pep talk and some self belief helped carry the side to a win.
"We were without our main goal keeper Matthew Seghabi, so I was a little concerned with how we were going to go because we do have a dedicated goalie which is quite rare in the younger age groups," Rodney said.
"So we had to share the goalie position around, and the team really stepped up.
"The first quarter I had Dusty Thomson come up from the 12s to help in the goals, and then it was shared around with some of the girls taking the goal keeping position.
""I was thinking that we might not have been able to come away without our dedicated goalie, but the team scrambled and came away with the win which was great."
Best and fairest for the game Charlotte Mutton held her own in the goals for half a game, and had a great impact in the pool also.
"She played really well in goals, she was in there for half a game, and what she did out in the pool was really good too," Rodney said.
"The team was a little bit worried at the start but I gave them some confidence and told Charlotte she did a great job and could she do it for one more quarter for me, and so to get the best and fairest for the game was thoroughly deserved."
A hardworking group of players, Rodney said it is never a struggle to get them down to the pool for training.
Hoping to finish the year on a high before the competition goes into recess for a month, she said it has been a pleasure watching them find their feet together as a squad.
