Familiar face to lead Wagga City in 2024 as part of new structure

Wagga City has a new leader as they look to return to the top of Southern Inland.
Rob Cleland has transitioned from women's coach to first grade coach for the 2024 season.
He's excited for what lies ahead.
"I've had a bit of experience with the girls and I thought it would be a good new challenge to take on," Cleland said.
"They have been going pretty well in the last three to four years so I'm pretty excited to try to keep that going.
"I've got a few new ideas and hopefully I can freshen the boys up a bit.
"I'm looking forward to the season."
Cleland has spent the last six years at the club after making the move from Sydney.
Fitness is one thing he's looking to focus on, with the club having their first training session on Tuesday.
"I'm hoping (to bring) a bit more direction and some clarity," Cleland said.
"And try to get the boys a bit fitter too."
Cleland replaces Ben Schreiber in the role.
However Schreiber will not be lost to the club after stepping into a head coaching role.
With a new baby due next month, Schreiber felt he didn't have the time to commit to the role but still wanted to help out.
"It's more of a step to the side (for me)," Schreiber said.
"I'm really pleased and I think it's a great step for the club to get Rob involved in more of a hands-on capacity with the senior men."
Instead Schreiber is looking to take a more encompassing role.
"We're trying to get everyone signing off the same sheet of music across the club," he said.
"I think with myself and Rob dipping in and out at times it allows for the standardisation of coaching of all the grades."
Wagga City president Dan Ribot, who has returned for another stint, is thrilled to have Cleland on board.
Ribot is confident he will take the club in the right direction.
"He's technically one of the better players that City has had in recent years, he's passionate about rugby and there's not a lot of rugby that gets played anywhere in the world that he doesn't have a finger on, he's a rugby tragic at worse and an aficionado at best and I think it would be remiss of us not to try to combine his skills with someone like Ben as see what we get," Ribot said.
Wagga City had their hopes of winning a third straight Southern Inland grand final thwarted by arch rivals Waratahs in August.
The Boiled Lollies aren't expecting a big turnover of players from last year's grand final.
After dominating the competition for four years, losing just three games in the period, Cleland believes the grand final has only added incentive to the playing group.
"There's a few boys who are pretty disappointed from last season," he said.
"They've already called me and said they are ready to go so we're looking to get back into it and hopefully go one better."
