Kleeman brings strong junior focus to North Wagga presidency

NEW North Wagga president Chris Kleeman is confident a strong junior base will lead to a bright future for the senior Saints.
Kleeman was elected as the club's new president at last week's annual general meeting, replacing Brendan Nilsen who stepped down after five years in charge.
Kleeman is no stranger to Riverina football circles, having played at a number of clubs before linking up with the Saints juniors five or six years ago.
With his kids coming through the juniors, Kleeman had become increasingly involved at North Wagga and was happy to put up his hand to lead the club into the future.
"The club needed a bit of guidance, a little bit, I suppose," Kleeman said.
"Obviously being in recess there for a while, we lost those older heads in that period. Now that I'm not playing as much as anymore, it's still nice to be involved in footy, it's a way to give back and probably bring the junior base through a bit as well."
Promoting the club's juniors is set to be the cornerstone of Kleeman's presidency.
"It actually needed a bit of a junior organiser I suppose to bring the club together a little bit more," he said.
"The club does function well together but in order to really bring the two together it probably needs to be run more from a junior perspective than a senior perspective, with the senior being the result of the success of the juniors, not the other way around.
"That's the future of footy in my mind. It needed somebody to come in and bring those two groups together a little bit and that's what we're hoping it will do."
Kleeman was an Osborne junior and spent time there and at Rand, North Albury, Charles Sturt University and Marrar before linking with North Wagga.
He says he will look to use the experience he's gained at those clubs in the position at the Saints.
"Coming through junior ranks and playing footy at lots of different clubs along the way, I've seen a lot of the different ways they've been worked or run," he said.
"I've got a fair bit of history from all the different clubs over the years on what worked and what doesn't.
"It's about bringing the footy club forward. And that's driven by the juniors, like country footy is. That's the truth, otherwise it's just a costly exercise."
While Nigel Smith remains as vice-president, there is a new look about North Wagga's committee moving forward.
Shaun Tipping as stepped into the secretary's role, while Lisa Vandedonk is the new treasurer.
With the junior and seniors united as one club, Kleeman believes the future is bright for North Wagga.
"The committee has grown and we're quite excited about the year I suppose," he said.
"The big thing for us is club being one club has been big for us.
"There's so many different things to organise, even with women's footy and things like that so having that growth in the committee this year is really good.
'We got a bit of traction this year with a change in president and committee members as well so a lot of the committee have changed hands this year in general, we've got a nice young committee that are all super excited and have lots to learn. They're all on board and have a bit of energy to bring to the place as well. It's looking pretty good.
"We've got lots of roles filled, I don't think there is one unfilled at the moment, which is rare. We filled them all at the AGM, which is nice. All the existing executive committee are all hanging around the club next year as well, they're keen to be involved just not as heavily.
"We've filled all the coaching positions as well, all the way through. Now it's just knuckling down and getting excited about the season ahead."
