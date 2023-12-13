The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Fresh junior faces at the softball field impressing coach Sarantakos

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
December 13 2023 - 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They might only have two experienced players in the team, but Saints Knights aren't letting it hold them back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help