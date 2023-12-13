Fresh junior faces at the softball field impressing coach Sarantakos

They might only have two experienced players in the team, but Saints Knights aren't letting it hold them back.
Earning a draw on Saturday with South Wagga- Lake Albert 7-7, coach Heidi Sarantakos said it's exciting to have so many new players on the field.
Just 15-years-old herself, coaching the 12-14 year team has been an adjustment for her and players as they find the balance between peer and coach.
She said the team has done her proud so far though.
"I have two players on my team that have played before so all of them are new players basically," Sarantakos said.
"It's really good, it's exciting seeing a lot of people come and join the sport, they're doing really well already.
"They've gotten a lot better, at the beginning I don't think any of us had any clue what we were doing but now they've all got the hang of it and they're doing really well."
Impressed with how the team played in this weekend's draw, Sarantakos said it was one of the team's best performances of the year.
"They played really well, at training we worked on a lot of in field play which was really good because they did that on the weekend," she said.
"Their batting has also improved a lot, a lot of them are giving it a real go now."
Reece Ferry was Sarantakos' pick of the day.
The catcher is in his first season playing softball and has taken to the game well.
"He's our little catcher, he just started this season but he's doing really well and he's giving a lot of positions a go," she said.
Over the remainder of the season Sarantakos plans to keep moving players around the field, ensuring they're playing in a range of positions.
Eager to keep them involved in the sport beyond their first season, she said that variety in positions is key to keeping them from getting bored in the outfield.
Her first time stepping into a head coaching role rather than just assisting, Sarantakos has been impressed with her team.
Finding her feet in the role while players found their feet in the game, she said the team has gelled together well.
"It was pretty stressful at the beginning, I didn't really know what I was doing," she said.
"Now we've all got the hang of it, we're all working as a team."
Getting their game in on Saturday before temperatures soared, she's looking forward to their final game of 2023 this weekend.
