Burns, Worldon to lead South Wagga from sidelines and on the field in 2024

"I think that's something we haven't had yet being it quite a young club, we don't have that fullness in our juniors yet, so I think it was really special last year having Jasmine and Lizzy play up in the seniors and I think it'd be great to have more of that and more girls if there is more young girls out there that want to have a run with us, we're more than happy to help develop those players and build those relationships, a bit more between the junior and senior club."