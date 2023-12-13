Burns, Worldon to lead South Wagga from sidelines and on the field in 2024

After narrowly missing Leonard Cup finals in 2023, South Wagga have re-signed Stephen Burns as their coach for 2024, but this time he'll have assistance.
Joining Burns as a co-coach is Katelyn Worldon.
Assisting Burns throughout the year both while injured and when Burns was unavailable, the pair are excited to see how the partnership may play out.
"I'm really excited, firstly to be given the opportunity to go around again and coach our senior ladies, but also I'm super excited to have Katelyn by my side helping out this time," Burns said.
"Katelyn has been a long time player now at the club for many years, and she's done a little bit of coaching with the miniroos, she got into Football Wagga's SAP academy this year as a coach and is looking to progress her coaching further and will do her C licence later in the year.
"On top of all that, she's a really good friend and I think we'll make a pretty good team."
Returning to the playing group again next season, Worldon is hoping to take on a leadership role on and off the field.
"I had the opportunity to do a bit of helping out with coaching and training and managing this year, I had a bit of time on the sidelines, so I enjoyed that this year and thought I might step up and do the real deal," Worldon said.
Burns is hoping Worldon's on-field connection with the team will help as they prepare for another big season.
Feeling they bounce off each other well, Worldon's assistance during the 2023 season became an informal, accidental trial of their co-coaching abilities.
"Katelyn knows the playing group really well and as she's suggested, we've already had the opportunity to share the load," Burns said.
"I think we quite often bounce ideas off each other already anyway, in terms of tactical moves or where players have been named, so it's not like we're doing something we haven't done before."
It's not just on game day the duo has worked together before, but have both served on the club committee alongside each other previously.
"We've worked on the committee together for quite a few years now," Worldon said.
"He was president with me as junior president, so we communicate quite well and we can share ideas.
"We're used to having each other around."
The pair would like to continue to grow the club's women's program to the point where players are fighting to earn first grade positions.
In an ideal world they'd like no player to have to play two games in one day.
"The goal for us first and foremost is getting two teams, a Leonard and a Madden, but I think for me more importantly is that the girls have fun," Burns said.
"Whether that be at training or game day or at the pub afterwards, we just want it to be an enjoyable experience for them.
"We've always been a club that is really happy to welcome players of all abilities and give them a role on the field, so they've contributed and that remains a big one for us.
"Finals is also a big one for us next year, we just missed in both grades this year, so to go that next step would be very nice."
Expecting to maintain much of the playing group from 2023, they anticipate several juniors will step into the senior ranks next year.
A relatively young club, the are yet to have benefited from juniors feeding into seniors as much as they would like to over the coming seasons.
"Getting some of those younger players back in the team again would be good," Worldon said.
"Last year we had a few girls that played junior girls that got to step up and play in our Madden team, so it would be really nice to get those girls back again this year and continue that growth from the juniors through to the seniors.
"I think that's something we haven't had yet being it quite a young club, we don't have that fullness in our juniors yet, so I think it was really special last year having Jasmine and Lizzy play up in the seniors and I think it'd be great to have more of that and more girls if there is more young girls out there that want to have a run with us, we're more than happy to help develop those players and build those relationships, a bit more between the junior and senior club."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.