Tribute show to Wagga arts legend Peter Cox a sellout

An epic and entertaining theatrical tribute to legend of the Wagga arts community Peter Cox has proved a sellout, but for latecomers there's still a way in.
The life and legacy of Mr Cox, who passed away in September, will be celebrated at a one-night-only event at The Range Function Centre on Saturday.
The former head drama teacher at Kooringal High, Peter Cox made outstanding contributions to the City of Wagga over many years.
Mr Cox mentored a large number of students, many of whom have gone on to successful careers in the performing arts, however he was best known for his writing, acting and directing abilities.
One of his biggest achievements was writing and co-producing Wagga's first ever feature film Backyard Ashes with long time collaborator and friend Mark Grentell.
Mr Grentell, who is directing this tribute, said the ticketed event has already been sold out with 700 seats purchased, however the public are welcome to attend for free online.
He said proceeds from the event will go towards the Ministry of Silly Grants, a fund established to provide annual grants to aspiring young creatives.
"The fund will be administered by Kooringal High School with the Cox family," he said.
Mr Grentell said a grant early on in his career made all the difference.
"When I was 18, I received a $1500 scholarship to go to New York, get some head shots taken, see some theatre and do some auditions," he said.
"That was it, but it changed the course of my professional future and my whole life."
Online attendees hoping to contribute to the fund can do so by donating via a QR code on the livestream.
The night will feature upwards of 25 performers supported by a dedicated team of more than 100 individuals.
Mr Grentell said most performers are from the local community and that the "cast is basically a quasi-representation of everyone who's worked creatively with Peter over the decades."
He said collection of songs in the line up have been taken from the many shows "Coxy" ran over his career.
"He's done so many shows, I just gathered together some good songs from those and pulled together a local cast who were available and willing to volunteer their time and turn up on the night."
For those unable to secure tickets but still wishing to be part of this touching tribute, the live stream can be accessed via the Civic Theatre event page, with the entertainment set to kick off at 7pm on Saturday.
Donations to support Peter Cox's legacy fund, aimed at assisting students in realising their creative dreams through scholarships, can be made at MyCause before or during the show.
