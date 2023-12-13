The Daily Advertiser
Tribute show to Wagga arts legend Peter Cox a sellout

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 13 2023 - 8:30pm
Director-Producers Mark Grentell and Don Hillam have organised a tribute show to the late Peter Cox at The Range Function Centre this weekend. Picture by Ash Smith
An epic and entertaining theatrical tribute to legend of the Wagga arts community Peter Cox has proved a sellout, but for latecomers there's still a way in.

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

