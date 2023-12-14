Christmas tunes star of the Con's Riverside musical show

The sweet sounds of carols will carry along the Murrumbidgee on Saturday.
The Riverina Conservatorium of Music's annual Christmas with the Con will feature more than 100 local performers at its live concert, free of charge.
Con CEO Hamish Tait said the performances will offer a variety of music from classical and traditional, to contemporary music.
The outdoor event at Riverside will be the perfect location where people can bring their picnic mats and food will be served.
"The whole night will culminate with the performance of Ave Maria, which is going to feature Larissa Burak who is our leading vocal teacher and an amazing Ukrainian soprano," Mr Tait said.
"And then the orchestra is going to finish the evening with Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture...towards the end of it, it features a cannon, instead of a cannon, we got our fireworks guy ... going to fire off fireworks."
It will also feature a dramatic performance by the Riverina Youth Orchestra of a special Christmas medley as well.
Mr Tait believes that this concert is an opportunity to showcase how it represents the wider community in Wagga, where it features musicians young as four years old and right up to 90 years of age.
He anticipated a large crowd will show up for the concert after a successful 2022 effort saw 1500 people attend.
"We also held this event last year at the same time and we did it at the Victory Memorial Gardens," he said.
"This project is sponsored by some amazing sponsors within this community, we've got an incredible array of other sponsors who have given significant support to this project."
The event will be held in the Riverside precinct from 7pm to 9pm on Saturday.
