Curfew imposed as contentious Wagga pub upgrades approved - with a catch

A popular Wagga pub's beer garden will fall quiet earlier after a curfew was imposed in the council process of approving a vast expansion.
The Sportsmens Club Hotel in Kincaid Street was given the green light to proceed with further upgrades to the pub when Wagga City councillors met for the last time in 2023, but it will come at a cost of hours of access to the revamped beer garden.
Councillors heard from the hotel owner, as well as a neighbour of the premises, as they considered the development at Monday night's meeting.
The planned renovation includes an extension to the existing building along the Beckwith Street frontage, with the main aim of expanding the gaming room area as well as an expansion to the existing internal bistro area.
The changes will also include a reduction in the size of the existing beer garden, which will be separated from Beckwith Street by the building extensions.
As part of the approval, council has stipulated the beer garden - which will include an outside bar - must not operate after 10pm on any given night, a condition the pub's owner Sean O'Hara took issue with.
Mr O'Hara said the historic pub's current hours were until midnight, but a report on the development application suggested that be changed to 10pm.
"We think that's a restriction of trade and all we are asking for is a fair go and that the hours stay at midnight," Mr O'Hara said.
The report recalled the council rejected a request to vary the pub's liquor license to include the beer garden in 2019 as no consent had ever been granted for the conversion of the original car park area.
However, the owners were able to bypass council approval in 2021 under COVID legislation aimed at food and drink venues including pubs allowing businesses to obtain temporary approval to occupy outdoor areas such as car parks. That change saw the liquor licence expanded to the entire site.
With the COVID exemption legislation set to be repealed on December 31, Mr O'Hara sought to have the licence alteration to continue as part of the development modification.
In response, council granted a licence variation to include the beer garden but ruled it could not operate after 10pm.
Mr O'Hara also drew councillors' attention to Vibrancy Reforms brought in by the state government at the end of November.
The legislation is an attempt to encourage the return of music, live performance, local street life and a vibrant nightlife.
In light of this, Cr Amelia Parkins wondered whether the new legislation would result in a relaxing of the hours of operation of Sporties, and if so, whether the new laws would take precedence over council's conditions of approval.
However Council's manager for city development Paul O'Brien said that remains to be seen.
Explaining the reasons behind council's condition of closing the beer garden earlier, Mr O'Brien said the evening period at which a premises can make outdoor noise finishes at 10pm.
"From 10pm until 7am, there is a vast reduction in the amount of noise [a premise] can emit," he said.
Mr O'Brien said if the developers seek to modify those hours down the track, they would have to investigate how much noise they make and design a sound reduction wall or another method to address that issue.
Meanwhile, neighbouring resident Mary Anne Kelly raised concerns about the negative impact the pub's expansion could have on her and surrounding residents in the predominantly residential area.
Ms Kelly told councillors that the new premises would extend the gaming room to the edge of her property and said it will make an existing safety issue worse.
"Visibility when exiting my driveway is already extremely poor, and this will not change," she said.
She was concerned the expansion would result in an increase in trade and therefore make the pub busier - creating more noise.
"The inclusion of another outside bar will mean more patrons and an increase in noise level," she said.
"I am sure there will be more performance of music as well - not that I'm against it - I just hope it's well controlled."
She reminded the council the pub "really is in a residential area" and said any proposed development has to fit in with the neighbourhood.
"This is just a local pub in a mainly residential conservation area and I'm a little concerned about the devaluation of my property," Ms Kelly said.
But Mr O'Hara argued that with the size of beer garden shrinking by 30 per cent the noise would not increase, but actually get quieter.
"I can't see how we will have more people out there when the area has been reduced by 30 per cent," he said.
"Businesses in Wagga are doing it tough and we are asking for a fair go without a reduction in hours."
Despite objections from both sides, the council voted unanimously to endorse upgrade plans at the Sporties while imposing the 10pm curfew on the beer garden.
