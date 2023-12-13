The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Massive worker shortfall could threaten regional infrastructure projects

JC
By Jessica Coates
December 13 2023 - 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's infrastructure workforce would need to grow by 127 per cent to make up for demand. File photo.
Australia's infrastructure workforce would need to grow by 127 per cent to make up for demand. File photo.

Australia's construction boom could be threatened by a shortage of more than 130,000 skilled workers in the new year, a report has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jessica Coates

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.