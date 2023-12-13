ON THE PACE: Leeton embracing twilight meeting with Christmas party

LEETON will host the first twilight Friday meetings set to be trialled in the region.
The club will start their three-meeting carnival with an eight-race program.
Harness Racing NSW are exploring moving the region's Friday afternoon meetings to twilight affairs.
Leeton are using the twilight opportunity to use the meeting for their Christmas party with festivities to continue after the completion of the racing.
"That one will start in the afternoon and finish up around 7pm, but then we want to keep things going for a couple of hours," president-secretary Jo Punch said.
"There will be rides for the kids, it's a good chance to have a little Christmas party down here, there's face painting, music, jumping castle, the Lions train."
Leeton will also have plenty of entertainment options for their traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Day meetings.
The highlight of the Boxing Day program is the MIA Breeders Plate.
The two-year-old feature will again be run as a one-off $30,000 race.
****
FORMER Riverina Paceway chief executive Greg Gangle has been announced as Harness Racing Victoria's (HRV) new head of racing.
After making the move to Victoria as the newly-created clubs manager in May, the Canadian has made a big impression
"Greg will be tasked with building on our leading racing program and innovating collaboratively with HRV and industry stakeholders for wagering performance and, ultimately, financial returns to our participants," HRV chief executive officer Matt Isaacs said.
****
ELLEN Jones further reduced David Kennedy's lead in the Southwest and Riverina trainers' premiership at Albury on Tuesday.
Jones now trails by two wins with five meetings left in the season after Skip On Over's win in the last race.
Driven to victory by husband Blake, the win helped him extend his lead in the drivers' premiership.
Combined with earlier success with Major Lincoln for Darrell Hillier he now leads Jackson Painting by seven wins.
****
LIBBY Lou took out the NSW Breeders Challenge Eastern Region 2YO Fillies Final at Menangle on Saturday.
The filly, owned and part-bred by Young's Jackie Gibson, set a new career best mile rate of 1:52.8 in the process of taking out the $30,000 feature.
The win takes her record to three wins and five placings from 10 starts including a third in the group one NSW Breeders Challenge.
Taipo also took out the free-for-all on the card for owner Michael Boots while Whereyabinboppin was also successful for his Riverina connections.
****
LEETON will host an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 3.08pm.
Young then races on Tuesday.
