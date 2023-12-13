Thunder storms through junior competition, with bright futures ahead

It's only their second year in the competition, but RivMed Thunder are smashing their way through Wagga Touch Association's under eights division.
Entering the world of touch football last season, the girls were bottom age but after running through without a loss, they were bumped into pool A for 2023/24 and are shining.
Team manager Ray McFadden said the group has some real talent among them.
"The majority of them, it is their second year," McFadden said.
"I started the team last year for my daughter to start playing, but she was only six at the time so she gets a couple of years playing at that younger age, so quite a few of them are in their second year playing now.
"They are a pretty talented young group as it is, there's a few girls in that team that are really switched on and at that younger age, it's pretty easy to coach them and look after them when they've got a pretty fair idea already."
Coached this season by Jordan McFadden and Sophie Lang the girl's work with their players is paying off with both Sophia Diaz-Molina and Yulowirri Cummins selected in the Wagga Vipers under 10 development squad.
Bringing in individually registered players into the side, McFadden said the team is always keen to bring players into the game and give them a chance to play for the first time.
Going strength to strength in the past two years, McFadden said they're being challenged well.
"There's two pools, there's Pool A and Pool B, last year we were in Pool B where you have most of the kids of a younger age, your five and six-year-olds, so this year it's more the sevens turning eight, more of the top age, and I have noticed they're getting pushed a lot more this year" he said.
"Scores they're not 10-0 and 9-1, they're more 7-5, a lot more closer on the scoreboard.
"It's good to see, especially when there is a couple of players there that do show potential even at a young age, they do keep getting pushed and challenged."
Wagga Touch Association wraps up its 2023 games on Thursday night with the season going into recess over the Christmas and new year period.
