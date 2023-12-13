The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wheatley selected in Victorian state squad, looks towards next trial

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
December 13 2023 - 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zali Wheatley has been selected in the Victorian under 17s state team squad ahead of the 2024 cuts. Picture supplied
Zali Wheatley has been selected in the Victorian under 17s state team squad ahead of the 2024 cuts. Picture supplied

Wagga's Zali Wheatley has been named in the under 17s Victorian state netball squad ahead of the 2024 nationals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.