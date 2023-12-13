Wheatley selected in Victorian state squad, looks towards next trial

Wagga's Zali Wheatley has been named in the under 17s Victorian state netball squad ahead of the 2024 nationals.
The former Wagga Netball Association representative player attended boarding school in Melbourne this year, and navigated a new netball system before making her way into the selection process.
With no connections into high level netball in the state, helpful coaches and managers helped her find her way back into representative netball.
"I've played netball for the majority of my life and I wanted a new experience and to try something new so I decided to go down to Vic to try and find that pathway to lead me to a better netball experience," Wheatley said.
"My goal is to try and get as far as I can in netball and see what I get out of it.
"It was a bit challenging, because I didn't know any of the pathways or rep teams or how anything worked in Victoria, so I talked to coaches and managers to get their opinion and asked them about different netball teams and rep teams.
"I was in the netball firsts for Wesley [College] and my netball coach was really helpful and guided me through netball outside of school."
With a huge amount of talent in the state the squad will go through further cuts in the new year, but she's thrilled to have made it this far.
Identified by Netball Victoria talent identifiers during representative carnivals, she was invited to trial for the state team.
"It was such an exciting moment, I literally jumped up in shock when I saw my name," she said.
"I was over the moon because of all the hard work I've put in."
With no familiar faces in the squad, Wheatley said it's a blessing and a curse.
While she's not getting bogged down comparing herself to other's strengths, she also doesn't know what she'll come up against.
The next squad trial camp is in January, and while nothing is guaranteed, she is feeling confident she can put in a good effort.
Back home in Wagga over the school holidays, she'll be doing plenty of work over the break to prepare for the next round.
"I hope so, with all the hard work I've been doing but it's tough competition down there," Wheatley said.
Meanwhile Wagga Netball Association is also being represented in the NSW state under 17s team, with Emily McPherson named in the final side last week.
