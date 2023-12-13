Birth trauma inquiry shows it's far from a local issue: Wagga MP

The accounts of Riverina obstetric services and experiences delivered to the birth trauma hearing indicate there's a cultural issue at play, according to the member for Wagga.
Joe McGirr was in a unique position watching on at the Tuesday hearing, as the independent MP chairs the NSW parliamentary committee on regional health tasked with improving hospitals in places like Wagga.
He is also a medical doctor, and understands the challenges and pressures of working inside that system.
"Obstetric services in the regions are under enormous pressure - there's no doubt about that. It's a matter of workforce," he said.
"But I suspect in this case it's not a distance-related issue. The inquiry in Wollongong heard similar issues and that's not a rural area.
"It appears to me this is actually a cultural issue within obstetric services."
The inquiry heard harrowing evidence from local women who say they have experienced birth trauma in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD).
Speaking directly about the investigation into birth trauma for the first time, MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford apologised to women who had experienced birth trauma, and acknowledged the courage of the women who'd spoken out.
Representatives of the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) testified about the challenges of providing gold standard care in the region.
GP obstetricians Trudi Beck and Carl Henman gave evidence about the need for greater continuity of care, and the way multi-disciplinary teams can interfere with continuity of care - something the inquiry has repeatedly heard is essential to reducing birth trauma.
MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford said the district was committed to improving their maternity care.
"The District has welcomed the opportunity the Inquiry presents to listen and to answer questions about our current services as well as outline the areas where we have commenced working on improvements," she said.
"We acknowledge we have a lot of work to do. I recognise that pregnancy and childbirth are momentous events in the lives of women and families and represent a time of intense vulnerability.
"The steps we are taking is with the understanding that it is not just clinical care we are providing. Our care must encompass respect for women's basic human rights, including respect for women's autonomy, dignity, feelings, choices, and preferences."
During Monday's hearing, individual witnesses who had given birth recently said their most recent experience showed improvement in the district.
Dr McGirr said he has been communicating regularly with MLHD leadership and staff about the action that was being taken.
He said the inquiry has shown this is far from a local issue.
"I am pleased the MLHD have acknowledged their failures in this regard ... it's becoming clear this isn't just an issue in Wagga, it's an issue across the state," said.
"I have been pursuing this issue quite strongly since I became aware of it, and I've had several meetings with the ministers office, the ministry, and the LHD.
"They have responded actively on this, and I want to acknowledge that. In particular, my understanding is they have engaged with consumers including some of the people who have given evidence in terms of a group that's overseeing changes to the service."
MLHD leadership presented the committee with specific actions they were taking to change the way maternity care operates in the district, based on recommendations from a broad investigation prompted by the initial complaint.
These revolve around putting the woman in control of her birthing experience, and creating better conditions for continuity of care.
They appointed a new clinical director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Wagga Base Hospital in April to oversee this cultural change at the hospital.
Dr McGirr said it was clear to him that hospital staff went in to work each day with the best intentions, but had been trained to think a certain way about maternity care.
Part of this identified by Dr Beck and Dr Henman was the medical legal environment, where fear of being sued drove a focus on delivering a live baby, to the exclusion of other concerns.
"It drives the way people behave. If you're going to get sued for something, obviously whether you're a midwife or a doctor that's going to have an influence," Dr McGirr said.
"It's driven a focus on delivering a healthy baby, and you know, that's what mums want, families want and societies want, so it's understandable.
"But I think what's happened is a culture has developed around that that's probably downplayed the importance of what a woman is going through in that process.
"You can talk about attitudes to women in society generally - although I would have thought in 2023 some of those attitudes would have shifted compared to 50 years ago.
"Some of out antenatal clinics and the processes they use booking women in are a bit of a factory process. I'm not sure it's that different to what it was like 50 years ago."
