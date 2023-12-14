New Wagga entertainment venue gamifies exercise to keep kids active

Parents know how hard it can be to get their kids away from their screens during the holidays.
Paired with the Christmas tradition of overeating, health typically takes a back seat through summer.
A local business is gamifying physical activity to make more appealing to kids who are more interested in Fortnite than football.
Vortex entertainment is a new family entertainment venue slated for Wagga's budding entertainment precinct on Trail Street.
Located between the cinema and bowling alleys, Vortex will offer a variety of activities co-owner Adam Drummond hopes will have whole families running through the door together.
A high rope course stretches around the entrance, with room and harnesses for 14.
An array of climbing equipment, from more traditional rock walls to a complex obstacle course where kids can race against each other, or the clock.
Mr Drummond said the age gap between his own children motivated the creation of place that young children, teens and parents can all enjoy together
"Our family have three years between each of the kids ... we were constantly splitting them up, and one would have to go down the other end of town. Our business partners Andrew and Jess are the same - they have kids of all different ages," Mr Drummond said.
"That was the whole point. A place that's air-conditioned where you can have fun with the whole family.
"The other thing of course is we want to promote healthy lifestyles for kids."
The concept of gamifying exercise might seem laughable to people who are attracted to team sports.
Figures from the NDIS review suggest 5 to 8 per cent of children have symptoms of low level autism, that may better position them to compete with themselves than other people.
Websites like Khan Academy and Duolingo have shown gamification is an effective way of presenting education for certain groups of students.
"I think [exercise] is the organic benefit that comes with the fun you're having anyway," Mr Drummond said.
"You can not go up these walls - and I've done it myself - without trying to beat your personal best.
"It's even more crushing when your 16-year-old son beats you by five seconds."
Vortex will attempt to cater for kids with diverse needs and interests.
When completed, it will include a sensory room for people to escape the chaos of the larger playroom, and a STEM room, where kids can make slime or build things.
"This way you get the whole inclusive experience ... everyone can have fun without you needing to split the family up," Mr Drummond said.
"The litmus test for us was to see how long it took our kids to get bored of the centre, and they haven't yet.
"They were here for hours going, and they want to come back every day."
Vortex is expected to open in the new year.
