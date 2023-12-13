Wagga RSL ends winning start for South Wagga

Wagga RSL received a big confidence boost leading into the school holiday break after ending South Wagga's unbeaten start to the season.
The Blues had won their first seven matches of the season but were well contained by the Bulldogs at Duke Of Kent Oval on Friday.
Batting first South Wagga were bowled out for 114.
Braith Gain then led the run chase, retiring with an unbeaten 30 in the six-wicket win.
South Wagga are the only team to get the better of Wagga RSL this season and one-round out from an almost two-month break, coach Tom Perry was thrilled with their performance.
"It was great," Perry said.
"They've got plenty of in-form players like Harry Glanvill and Oscar Crowl so to get them cheaply was a very good effort and probably the reason why we won."
Wagga RSL even pulled off the win with only 10 fielders.
Perry thought their spinners really came to the fore with captain Lachlan Bomm snaring 3-23.
"Duke Of Kent is a fast outfield so we were trying to make the batters hit the ball more than use the pace of our quick bowlers," he said.
"It really slowed them down and got in their heads where they had a swing and either got stumped or caught."
Indi Byrnes also took two wickets in her long over and produced two good efforts in the field to help turn the tide.
Gain, who has had a taste of first grade this season, then got things rolling for the Bulldogs with the bat.
Perry thought it was his best display of the season.
"Braith is all class but it was probably the best I've seen him bat in under 16s," he said.
"That's brave to say considering he's got 30 retired off nine and 10 balls throughout the year but he actually batted properly, put his head down and played the good balls the way it was instead of charging down the wicket.
Tobias Cope also impressed with his 20 in the middle order really steadying things after RSL lost two quick wickets.
"He's probably almost the best bowler in the competition but doesn't get his rewards in wickets but is certainly getting his rewards with the bat," Perry said.
"He got 30 last week and 20 through the middle this time when we lost a few quick wickets and needed a good partnership he put it on himself."
Wagga RSL will take on Lake Albert Maroon in the final round of the year on Friday.
St Michaels, who took a five-wicket win over Lake Albert Gold, will face Wagga City Tigers while South Wagga will be looking to hit back against Wagga City Lions, who scored a seven-wicket win over Wagga City Tigers.
The competition will then resume on February 9 with three more rounds before the start of the finals series.
Wagga RSL 4-115 (B Gain 30no, T Cope 20; H Glanvill 2-29) d South Wagga 114 (H Gardiner 36no; L Bomm 3-23, L Granger 2-17, I Byrnes 2-3)
St Michaels 7-146 (W Mutton 30no, A Campbell 32, J Spencer 31, C Buist 22; B Murray 2-13) d Lake Albert Gold 141 (A Barrow 44, L Foster 32no, J Maloney 32; L Unwin 2-11, R Hommes 2-10)
Wagga City Lions 3-140 (M Crawford 40no, H Donohue 30; A Harper 3-14) d Wagga City Tigers 8-139 (A Lee 32no, H Conroy 33no, H Ockerby 22no, J Whelan-Brain 25no)
South Wagga 4-109 (N Absolum 33no, J Absolum 20no) d St Michaels Red 103 (X De Piazza 23, T Schumack 22; A Nimmo 3-7, N Absolum 3-1)
Wagga City 5-140 (H Ockerby 30no, R Spencer 33no; D Singh 2-5) d Kooringal Colts (D Singh 28, W Heazlewood 27, A Raj 20; B Poole 2-14)
St Michaels 6-155 (W Tindal 28, O Miles 29, A Blacka 32no; M Roberts 2-23) d Kooringal Colts 25 (M Pilkington 3-2, O Miles 2-0)
Lake Albert Maroon 4-55 (F O'Neill 25; W Davies 2-10) d Wagga RSL 8-54 (I Quintal 2-4)
Kooringal Colts d Lake Albert Gold on forfeit
St Michaels Red 6-122 (C Forsyth 35no, S Conkey 18; B Woolnough 3-12) d St Michaels White 4-109 (A Bolton 34no)
Kooringal Colts 7-180 (H Pideski 41no, A Ryan 18, J Morris 56no; J Turnbull 5-4) d Wagga City Tigers 6-116 (J Simmonds 35no)
South Wagga 6-106 (L Elwin 25no) d St Michaels Blue 6-105 (L Elwin 25no)
Wagga City Leopards 5-149 (J McKelvie 35, H Nicoll 32; R Benecke 2-10) d St Michaels Black 7-85 (R Benecke 24no, O Nicoll 2-12, H Nicoll 2-7)
