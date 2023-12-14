Elderly woman wakes to thieves in her unit as crooks hit retirement villages

Police are investigating separate break and enters at two retirement homes across Wagga during heavy thunderstorms.
Several complexes at the Settlers Village and Riverina Gums Retirement Village were broken into over the weekend.
The first incident occurred about 5am on Saturday at Riverina Gums where police confirmed a 77-year-old woman was woken by two men inside her home unit.
She was threatened by the men before they left taking cash; she was shaken but not injured.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District were called to the home and established a crime scene, with an investigation commenced.
In a separate incident, an 85-year-old woman woke about 1.30am on Monday and saw a man running from the backyard of her retirement unit at Settlers Village.
She called police, who searched the vicinity, finding a small amount of cash and a credit card had been taken from her car parked in her garage.
Again, the woman was not physically injured.
It isn't the first time the residents at the villages have been targeted by opportunists.
RetireAustralia, Riverina Gums' owner, operator and developer, installed additional security cameras at Riverina Gums Retirement Village in Wagga in April 2022 following a spate of crimes at the premises.
A spokesperson for RetireAustralia said they are actively working with police after the village was broken into again over the weekend.
"We are deeply concerned about the recent increase in criminal activity in the wider Wagga region," the spokesperson said.
"We have provided police with security footage, and our staff and residents will continue to work with officers to ensure everything is done to catch those responsible.
"The safety of our residents is our number one priority, and we are continuing to support our valued community."
Settlers Village is also working with police but has declined to comment on the matter.
Investigations into both incidents are ongoing with police seeking information from the public.
There is no evidence the incidents are linked; however, police are appealing for anyone with relevant information, dash cam vision or CCTV, to contact Wagga Police on Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.