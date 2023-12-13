Shocking surge in sexual assault revealed in Riverina crime statistics

Sexual assaults across the Riverina have skyrocketed prompting concern from a local service working hard to combat the relentless issue.
New statistics released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) show that in the last five years to September 2023, the largest increase in reports of sexual assault was seen in Riverina.
The Riverina has seen a 67 per cent increase in sexual assault cases, not including blackmail or technology-based assaults.
Across the state, domestic violence and sexual assault were the only two of 13 major crime categories that showed a significant upward trend over the five-year period.
Wagga Women's Health Centre president Vickie Burkinshaw said unfortunately, the revaluation comes as no surprise.
"It backs up what we know and feel when people are coming in every day. It's extremely disappointing - there's so much work that has been done that is still not getting a breakthrough," she said.
"Some of the work we are doing seems to be getting a breakthrough but it just goes to show that particularly within the younger cohort we have a lot of work to do around healthy relationships, consent and women having agencies over their own bodies."
From the increase of hardcore porn to inter-generational complexities, it is one ugly beast that has proven had to beat despite more and more work being done every day to combat it.
Ms Burkinshaw said one of the things they have unpacked in the Riverina partly playing into the rise is tradition roles that are continuing.
"There's inter-generational trauma that's attached to the core of the issue- when you have role models you tend to copy them and people are mirroring the relationships they have learnt," she said.
"We have seen a lot of younger women have been presenting with sexual assault."
With the housing crisis leaving women with nowhere to flee to and other complexities playing their part, more and more help is being needed.
"We need more resources and more availability," Ms Burkinshaw said.
Addressing trauma is also crucial with compounded trauma often leading to a lifetime of unhealthy relationships.
"Reach out to the services who can actually provide you with trauma informed consent because sometimes what happens is women are reaching out to friends and families, but sometimes, if they don't have trauma informed backgrounds - and most of us don't - they have inter- generational ideas around what is consent and a healthy relationship and might not be getting the right advice," Ms Burkinshaw said.
From a diminished sense of self worth, the inability to cope to deteriorating mental health, unacknowledged trauma has a flow-on effect.
"It's important for people to know that its OK and it doesn't matter how long ago it was that something happened to you, you can have compounded trauma if you don't actually deal with it," Ms Burkinshaw said.
"It's important that you get support. What happens is compounded trauma can come up in unhealthy relationships later on in life."
While no bookings are required to attend the centre and every cases remains 100 per cent confidential, presentations help in seeking more support.
"We know the government works on data so unless we are bringing the data to them we won't get the support," Ms Burkinshaw said.
"Everything at the centre is anonymous - we don't have to report or capture details.
"You can have a conversation with us and know it won't end up in anyone else's hands."
