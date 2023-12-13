INSIDE RACING: Another 'One' for Wagga galloper as he heads back to Randwick

ANOTHER One has come up with barrier one for his tilt at metropolitan success at Randwick on Saturday.
Another One will be out to back up his Wodonga Gold Cup success when he contests the $160,000 Open Handicap (1600m).
Randwick has been the scene of some of the biggest moments in Another One's career, winning a Highway there as a three-year-old, before running second and then first in the 2021 and 2022 Country Championships Finals.
Danny Beasley will make the trip to Sydney to stick with Another One and trainer Gary Colvin was happy to come up with the inside gate.
"We've been getting some good draws lately," Colvin said.
"It's always good when you get a half decent draw. Danny's going to be able to put him in a nice position from there, he'll be happy with that."
Colvin said they will make the trip to Sydney with some confidence that he can make his presence felt.
"Yeah he's going very good. Danny was very pleased with him, he said he's getting better with age. I hope he's right!" Colvin said.
"He said he feels tremendous.
"It's good when you can go there quietly confident he's going to run well."
Another One is an $11 chance with TAB.
The six-year-old will go for a spell after Saturday's run and be aimed towards another tilt at the Wagga Gold Cup after running a bold fourth this year.
Colvin plans to take a similar route to this year that kicked off with a victory in the listed National Sprint at Canberra.
WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly expects Lipstick Swing to run a big race in her metropolitan debut on Saturday.
Lipstick Swing is a $51 chance with TAB in the $160,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1000m).
The speedy mare's task has been made tougher by drawing barrier 10 in the 12 horse field.
Lipstick Swing has become renowned for her blistering speed, leading from barrier to post to win five of her 10 race starts.
Donnelly expects her to again lead at Randwick on Saturday.
"She's pretty fast, I'd expect she'd cross them," Donnelly said.
"I don't think they'll go any faster than they do around here for a 1000."
Donnelly has an air of confidence that Lipstick Swing can give a big sight despite the step up to city grade.
"I've got no doubt. I think she'll run well. It's definitely her chance to take on a city race, that's for sure," he said.
"Her run was great the other day, she gets a bit of weight relief off the others so she'll run well.
"This is probably the best she's been, she's just a bit more mature than anything.
"She's a fast horse. She'll run how she runs here. I don't think because she's running against city horses it will be anything different.
"She'll be in front with 100 to go, that's for sure."
Danny Beasley retains the ride. He partnered her when a close second to Mr Moppett in The Tuckerbox at Gundagai first-up.
In her past three wins, Lipstick Swing has gone up 22 ratings points and is now on 84, making her difficult to place in the country. She got a 12-point reduction for Saturday's city test.
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club hope to learn of the final make-up of their board in coming weeks.
Racing NSW are expected to conduct interviews for the four appointed director positions before Christmas.
The board of 12 is made up of eight elected directors, that have already been announced, and up to four appointed by Racing NSW.
THERE will be plenty of interest in the return of He's My Warrior at Albury on Saturday.
Connections of the three-year-old turned down some big offers from overseas interests after his maiden win at Wagga in September.
He's My Warrior was having just his second race start when he came from last at the 200 metre mark and let down impressively to win by two lengths.
Wagga trainer Scott Spackman put the Hallowed Crown gelding away and has now brought him back with an eye on a Country Championships campaign.
He's My Warrior will go around in the Country Boosted Class One Handicap (1175m).
THREE-time Southern District premiership-winning trainer Mitch Beer is making the most of his two bases.
Beer opened up a Kembla Grange stable in October, while still maintaining his base at Albury.
Beer will highlight the advantage in two stables in coming days with horses nominated for race meetings at Kembla Grange (Thursday), Goulburn (Friday), Newcastle (Saturday), Albury (Saturday) and Moruya (Sunday) after having runners at Wyong on Wednesday.
Beer has started December strongly with a winning double at Canberra followed by a winner at Kembla Grange last Saturday.
