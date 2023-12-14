Fears NDIS changes will muddy waters for providers like Kosta's Crew

Significant changes are underway at the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) in the wake of the Disability Royal Commission and NDIS review, leaving some providers confused about their position.
There has been broad support in the advocacy community for recommendations that would weed out "cowboy" operators, and better protect people with disabilities against abuse.
But some providers are concerned about their clients and business being caught in the crossfire.
Kosta Papaioanou runs a small business that offers fitness and recreational services for NDIS participants in Wagga.
"You're dealing with people who have so many personal issues and so many anxieties. I think that's just being compounded by the fact they have no clarity," he said.
"You've got some clients who've been part of the NDIS their whole life, and now they're thinking 'is my life going to change? Are my providers or services going to change?'"
After consulting with over 10,000 people, The Royal Commission handed down 222 findings that would radically reshape the disability sector.
The parallel NDIS review handed down 26 recommendations, and 139 actions for the government to take.
Mr Papaioanou is broadly supportive of recommendations made by both the review and Royal Commission, and said the system needs serious reform.
But compliance with the system can be challenging and expensive.
He said it would cost him about $9000 to register as a NDIS provider - an enormous expense for a small business.
The main components of this are the cost of an independent compliance audit, and engaging a consultant to complete paperwork he said is incomprehensible to people not already embedded in the system.
"One of the great things to come out of it [the review] is registration of providers. I've never been able to understand why registration is not compulsory," he said.
"We made a decision upfront we wanted to be a registered provider and do everything by the book ... I've just seen so many cowboys out there doing whatever they want, and decided I wanted to do it right from the outset.
"I submitted my paperwork in February this year, and other than me sending a follow-up email to try and get some clarity on how long the process would take, I've had zero communication."
There are concerns in some segments of the disability community about proposed changes to services offered to people with low level autism diagnoses.
High enrollments from people with autism has been one of the drivers of cost growth in the NDIS, raising questions about its long term viability.
After the review recommendations were released, NDIS minister Bill Shorten said the scheme was in danger of becoming "the only lifeboat in the ocean" when it came to addressing some milder forms of cognitive or psychosocial disability.
Responsibility for people with these diagnoses is being handed back to the states, along with a GST package to fund the delivery of services.
Mr Papaioanou is concerned this will leave some of his clients unable to access services.
"A lot of the younger guys I deal with have autism or ADHD, and it's just becoming more prevalent," he said.
"I know that's been a big driver of the number of people on the NDIS ... Is there going to be a state-based scheme to support people at that lower level? That's what I'm reading out of it, but how true is that?
"It's going to take us back to what we had before the NDIS, where you had different state-based systems. It didn't work then - that's why they went to a national system so whether you're in QLD, NT or downtown Melbourne, you can get access to the same supports."
A spokesperson for Mr Shorten said nobody currently on the scheme will be worse off.
They said the government will work with the sector on the path forward, and to ensure the right services are available for people with disability, across the country.
"The Albanese Labor Government, alongside National Cabinet, has committed to reforming the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) to make disability supports fairer for all Australians," they said.
"The NDIS Review has proposed a transition where key workers in the system, such as allied health and high performing support coordinators, will be able to work as navigators.
"The Minister is committed to supporting every Australian with disability, including those in regional areas, and wants to reassure them that if you need to be on the NDIS you will be."
