Snake stuck in the car? Only one way to get it out, Wagga catcher finds

It's not every day a snake pops its head out of a car on a hoist at the mechanic's, but that's how a Wagga snake catcher has had to flush out his prey.
Reptile handler Joshua Thompson eventually caught a red bellied black snake from the underside of someone's car after resorting to calling in a favour from a friendly mechanic this week.
Mr Thompson first got the call on Monday where someone said a snake was somewhere underneath and in a car, and headed to the job expecting to be dealing with an eastern brown snake.
"I spent about 40 minutes under the car trying to tap it out to see if I can make it uncomfortable," Mr Thompson said.
"It's again, definitely frightening, especially for me going under a car knowing where I don't know where this snake is and at any point to hold its head out and bite me."
After the futile effort, Mr Thompson decided to call in on MyCar, where the mechanics on shift couldn't believe what they were hearing.
The vehicle was raised on a hoist in the workshop and Mr Thompson eventually extracted the snake by hand after it popped its head out a gap in the metal.
As temperatures continue to rise, Mr Thompson said more snakes are set to come out in the open to absorb more heat.
"So when the weather gets above about 20 degrees since they're [snakes] exothermic, they get their body heat by absorbing heat from the sun from around its surroundings," he said.
"So all it's trying to do is try and warm itself up."
At the same time, he warned many snakes will seek to hide in the shade to cool down from the heatwave, citing how he's got calls for snakes being in swimming pools.
Mr Thompson highlights how the two types of snakes found in Wagga are the eastern brown and the red bellied black snakes, with both snakes being extremely venomous.
"So brown snakes ... it's always going to be on the ground or, but somewhere along that black snakes are quite happy to climb up in the bushes, climb up in the trees or climb up into the cars," he said.
His advice to deal with snakes is to remain calm, keep an eye on their whereabouts at all times, keep doors shut and not interact with them at all.
He warned panicking - whether it be screaming or stomping, or hitting them with a shovel - would only make things worse.
If bitten by a snake, people should remain calm and not move the muscle which has been bitten as it could spread the venom through the body, Mr Thompson said.
