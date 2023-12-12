$3.35 million announced to help Riverina through long-term flood impacts

Riverina communities impacted by the 2022 floods are set to benefit from millions of dollars of support following a state government announcement this week.
About 35 organisations across the Riverina will receive $3.35 million as part of a $9.1 million flood recovery funding package to support non-government organisations across the region in their work to alleviate the long-term social impacts of the natural disaster.
Minister for families and communities Kate Washington travelled to Wagga on Tuesday to announce the package and said the funding boost is aimed at helping get communities back on their feet.
"This is a grant program...designed to help individuals recover from the floods," Ms Washington said.
"We know the impacts linger long after natural disasters and we want to ensure that those still struggling have the support that they need."
She said there are "remarkable organisations on the ground" across the Riverina that know what communities need.
"This grant [package] is really flexible to enable them to meet their community's need, help that recovery process and help them build back that resilience for the future."
The Wagga Womens Health Centre has received $100,000 as part of the funding and acting director Joanna Elms said it is "amazing" to receive the funds.
One of several local groups to receive support, Ms Elms said the extra funds will enable the centre to branch out into smaller communities across the region impacted by flooding.
"The program we've been funded for will enable us to do outreach clinics in flood affected regions," she said.
Ms Elms said the flexibility of the flood funding arrangements will make it easier to re-purpose funding if certain support is not required by communities to which it is offered at the time.
She said starting in February 2024, the outreach program will travel to towns such as Berrigan, Narrandera, Temora, Junee and Cootamundra.
"We already have a number of clients in these regions because we offer telehealth and virtual services," she said.
Ms Elms said this program will be about "establishing trust" and a "presence" across the region, and also ensuring women know about the services available to them.
She said during natural disasters like last year's floods, the health centre sees a "three-fold increase in women presenting" to the centre.
"The major presentations were for assistance with domestic and family violence, sexual assault and increased mental health and trauma response," Ms Elms said.
She said while this increase was "not directly caused by the flooding", it was connected.
"When you see communities come under pressure, from financial pressure to housing instability, many were left without technology [and faced] isolation issues," she said.
In this light, Ms Elms said "the safest place for people to let out bad behaviours is often in the home, [leading to] an increase in domestic and family violence post natural disasters."
From next March, The Womens Health Centre will also be partnering with community choir Unisol as part of this initiative, to help communities across the region to establish community-based programs such as community choirs.
Ms Elms said the aim is for both programs to work in conjunction with one another.
"We're aiming to address two aspects, firstly address the need right now, and secondly to set [people] up for the future. So it's two approaches for two different needs, but hopefully working together," she said.
The Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) has also benefited from a $100,000 funding boost.
CEO Peta Larsen said the funds have enabled the group to provide much needed emergency food relief to the community.
Ms Larsen said the funds also enabled RivMed to purchase an additional bus and hire more bus drivers to transport emergency relief.
"This [funding] will build resilience and help us prepare for future emergencies in a culturally appropriate and safe way," she said.
The NGO Flood Recovery Program is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
The grants will provide much needed relief to organisations in the Western, Murrumbidgee, Far West and New England districts as they continue to assist communities following the floods in August-September 2022.
More information about grant recipients and amounts can be found on the Department of Communities and Justice website.
