South Wagga one win away from chance to play on SCG

South Wagga are one win away from the inaugural NSW Community Cup finals.
The Blues have had an easy passage through the first two rounds of the new statewide Twenty20 competition, introduced this season to allow for the opportunity to play at an international standard ground.
After being one of seven clubs in the 25-strong competition to have a bye in the opening round, South Wagga received a forfeit from Eden ahead of their clash in Wagga on Sunday.
Blues coach Joel Robinson has been surprised by the lack of interest in the concept, especially following the demise of the Regional Bash.
"We thought there would be more people involved, especially from this region," Robinson said.
"We're the only ones from the region that went in it."
The NSW Community Cup will replicate the Big Bash League playing conditions including its fielding restrictions, power plays and power surge.
Robinson thought it would be a good team-building experience.
"With no rep cricket really, apart from potentially the O'Farrell Cup after Christmas, we just thought it was a good opportunity for the club," he said.
"We all hang out together outside of cricket and thought it would be another good way to gel together.
"We've got a pretty young team as well and if it involves a trip away I think that would only help us, especially going into finals this year and moving forward for the club I think it is a good thing."
After winning last season's Twenty20 final, South Wagga haven't had the best form in the shortest format of the game this season.
However now they will have to get the better of the winner of the clash between Wollongong District and Georges River District to qualify for the last stage of the competition.
Both of those sides also had a bye to start the competition.
That match is also expected to be in Wagga on January 21 before the semi-finals and finals on February 18.
The last three games are expected to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, although the venue has yet to be confirmed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.