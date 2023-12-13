The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Home loans only for the rich - or should super funds help?

By Keith Wheeler
December 13 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's time to shift our thinking on super and home ownership. Picture by Shutterstock
It's time to shift our thinking on super and home ownership. Picture by Shutterstock

We own our home and receive a superannuation pension. The pension may be much lower than our former wages, but we have no home repayments, so happy life!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.