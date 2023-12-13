Home loans only for the rich - or should super funds help?

We own our home and receive a superannuation pension. The pension may be much lower than our former wages, but we have no home repayments, so happy life!
Our home loan cost 17.5 per cent under Keating's Labor. At that time I would dearly have loved to withdraw my super balance and pay out our home loan. Super saving could have come later.
So while I support compulsory superannuation, I don't support the idea that a young homebuyer should have their money tied up in a super account, while at the same time paying exorbitant interest rates on a home loan.
That young homebuyer, as well as meeting home loan interest and repayments, is also paying a compulsory 12.5 per cent superannuation levy.
Add in HECS repayments, electricity bills and so on, and I know why ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott lamented in a front page story in The Australian, "If you want a loan you have to be better off, and essentially rich."
In Australia, we need a change of thinking. Your home is your security, now and into old age. Your investment grows with the market.
Your home is there at the most important parts of your life - family and retirement. Owning your own home is the key to a comfortable life in old age.
Quite clearly something has to be done. Building supplier John Dahlsen claims that state and local governments add about 40 per cent to the cost of each dwelling.
My first home in Goulburn was built on a block of land, bought directly from the council, in a prestige subdivision. My block cost $2700 at a time when a Holden Kingswood cost just over $3000. Is the answer to property prices direct intervention from local councils into the property market?
But back to your superannuation. If you've been following the game, you would be aware that Treasurer Jim Chalmers is planning big changes for your super.
As the picture in the DA showed last week, smiling Jim is looking at "ways to leverage $2.5 trillion in capital from superannuation funds and big banks for clean energy, defence and social spending".
Your super money, for his budget! "Dr Chalmers said the government was not contemplating changing the 'best interest' test for super funds ... however he said it was possible to get a 'win-win' by aligning super funds' obligations to their members with our national economic priorities", the story said.
The first priority for the board of your super fund is to invest your money wherever it will earn the best return - for you. It is not there for subsidised government loans.
Any such scheme would lower your payout at retirement.Super funds quickly disperse your contributions to wherever they will get the best return.
Aware Super, for example, "is ramping up its exposure to returns from the global housing sector with a $900 million investment into one of the UK's pioneering platforms in the build-to-rent sector, Get Living", the Australian Financial Review reported in April.
Australia needs more affordable housing, so why can't they invest their money here?
But wait a minute, a home buyer under mortgage stress must be asking, "If my super money is going to be invested in housing, why can't I use that same money to invest in my own house? Surely it's wrong that I can't afford my housing loan, yet my super company is building houses for others?"
Just as Canadian super funds have many investments in Australia, your super fund investing overseas is a good hedge against the Australian economy going belly up.
Do you want your super money to be "invested" in Chalmers' plans, at lower interest? Or maybe our treasurer thinks that some of your super money is actually his, to spend on his priorities?
Owning your own home should be your number one lifelong priority. Renting is dead money floating into someone else's pocket.
Saving for your retirement is important, too, but your super fund needs to be free to chase the best-paying investments.
