The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Country Championships in sight for Carroll after winning double at Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
December 12 2023 - 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Beasley is greeted by Myles Carroll after returning a winner aboard Katie Express at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday. Picture by Ash Smith
Danny Beasley is greeted by Myles Carroll after returning a winner aboard Katie Express at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday. Picture by Ash Smith

IT IS full steam ahead to the Country Championships for Salute Again after he made a winning return to the track at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.