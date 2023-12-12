Country Championships in sight for Carroll after winning double at Wagga

IT IS full steam ahead to the Country Championships for Salute Again after he made a winning return to the track at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.
Wayne Carroll's talented five-year-old made it four wins from his past eight starts with victory in the Darryl McLean MTC Life Member Open Handicap (1200m) at Wagga.
First-up since July, Salute Again ($2.40) came from last in the small field and let down with a strong finishing burst to down Hay Cup winner Controversial Miss ($3.70) by a head, with a gap to fellow Wangaratta sprinter Northernero ($4.20) in third.
It was the second leg of a winning double for Carroll and jockey Danny Beasley, who enjoyed success earlier in the day with Katie Express ($2.60).
Salute Again won a Highway last preparation for Carroll and Beasley and will now push on towards the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Albury on February 18.
"He's come back really nicely," Carroll said.
"He'll go out for a few days now and then come back in for the Country Championships.
"There's an open handicap here at Wagga for him in January or a midweek race in town. Then he'll go second-up into the Country Championships at Albury.
"He goes really well second up."
Salute Again took his career earnings to $127,000 with Tuesday's victory after just 12 race starts.
Carroll was pleased with the way the Starspangledbanner gelding, out of Reboot, had physically matured at his latest spell.
Carroll also believes he has another nice horse on his hands after Katie Express took out the Nicholas Lucas MTC Life Member Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1065m) on Tuesday.
Having just her third race start, Katie Express was too speedy for her rivals, kicking solidly in the straight to score by a length from Dolly ($2.15) and Kaida Blake ($26).
"She'll go for a spell now," Carroll revealed.
"We tried to ride her a bit quietly today but as Danny said, she just came out humming.
"She needs to go out now and digest it all and mature mentally. She's got some serious speed, she can gallop, she just needs to control it all and that will come with time.
"We've just got to control it and that will come with time. You would like to see her relax a bit because all she's known to now is just to jump and run.
"Danny said that late, she just floated. She was just floating. She was never going to get beat, she just floated."
The Carroll stable rounded out their day with Kockibitoo finishing fourth behind Breakaway Week ($5.00) in the Class One Handicap (1675m).
Meantime, Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel continued his good run by clinching the Crichton Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap (1800m) with Dream Inherit ($11).
Gorrell took three chances into the race and thought Dream Inherit was the best of them and he proved spot on as she stormed home to edge out Lumber Dream ($12) right on the line.
It was the five-year-old mare's second win for Gorrel since joining his stable mid-year.
It also provided Beasley with a winning treble for the day.
