The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Children left on streets as housing catastrophe grows in Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 12 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Day of Action event organiser Virginia Gawler said the housing crisis in Wagga and across the region calls for immediate action. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga Day of Action event organiser Virginia Gawler said the housing crisis in Wagga and across the region calls for immediate action. Picture by Ash Smith

Children sleeping on the streets, women forced to live in danger and families left choosing between paying bills or eating are just a few of the issues plaguing the Wagga community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.