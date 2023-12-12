Children left on streets as housing catastrophe grows in Wagga

Children sleeping on the streets, women forced to live in danger and families left choosing between paying bills or eating are just a few of the issues plaguing the Wagga community.
A rally was held in Wagga on Tuesday following International Human Rights Day, calling for immediate government action to address the 'catastrophic' housing crisis across the Riverina.
Event organiser and Wagga resident Virginia Gawler said housing is a human right, but it is not being treated as one.
"There are multiple factors involved in this catastrophe we are experiencing at the moment, that's rent increases, interest rate rises, an acute shortage of affordable housing, a lack of investment in affordable housing," she said.
"Women and children forced to leave family violence have nowhere to go that is affordable.
"Combining this with the cost of living crisis we have a social catastrophe which is affecting people's health and mental health."
It is a situation Ms Gawler said demands crisis intervention in a rich and affluent country such as Australia.
Wagga Women's Health Centre's Laura Johnston was among several spokespersons to address the issue at the event.
"Our current housing crisis shows a lack of access to housing can and does happen to anyone, but I am here to draw attention to the impact of our housing crisis on women," she said.
"Older women in Australia are the fastest growing group of homeless people, younger women are overrepresented as First Nations women.
"Structural inequality such as lower wages, casualisation of the workforce, uncared caring roles and less superannuation all make women more vulnerable to homelessness. It's not just about housing, housing affects everything."
The main reason "by far" according to Ms Johnston for people seeking homelessness support is domestic and family violence it is a problem with potentially dire outcomes for many.
"Access to safe and secure housing is essential for women and children escaping domestic violence," she said.
"At Wagga Women's Health Centre over 90 per cent of people presenting to our service experience unstable or unsafe accommodation.
"We know that not having access to safe or stable housing leaves people living in violent and dangerous situations and this is not good enough. We have all heard it; 'well, why didn't she leave', well, where would she go? In Wagga there's one women's refuge, often full, and another service which provides short-term motel-style accommodation."
NSW Greens senator Dr Amanda Cohn said the housing crisis is severely impacting the community in Wagga, the Riverina, the city and the entire country.
"We know here in Wagga there were 181 families on the waitlist for social housing with an expected wait of more than two years," she said.
"In those two years being in unstable housing or housing stress has an extraordinary effect on people's mental health."
As a former general practitioner, Dr Cohn said she knows it is impossible to provide quality mental health care or physical health care to someone who is worried every day about where they are going to sleep.
"There is only one problem driving the housing crisis and it is that in Australia we treat housing as a camaraderie, we treat housing as an investment and we treat it as a safe place for people to park their money to make more money. We don't treat housing as a human right," she said.
Community Hub, Anglicare Riverina Ashmont community hub coordinator Jasmine Woodland said the current situation unfolding across Wagga is a disgrace.
"This year Anglicare's rental affordability snapshot identified the Riverina as only having eight per cent of rental listings that were found affordable and appropriate for a household surviving on income support and only one per cent of that was affordable for a single parent with two children. That is disgraceful," she said.
"The Riverina has experienced a 45 per cent rental increase in two years. Our vacancy rates are dipping below one per cent at times and in social housing - there's a two to ten-year waiting rate.
"We are seeing rental stress in all ages and demographics among our community, especially because more often than not most people are spending more than half of their income if not more on their rent."
Throughout the winter period, Ms Woodland said Anglicare ran a blanket drive as families across Wagga were being forced to brave the cold in a bid to reduce surging electricity costs.
"At the community centre we are seeing an increasing number of people seeking support who have never asked for help before, we are seeing people with jobs and mortgages who can't make ends meet - this is a real crisis because we don't have enough to go around as it is," she said.
"People are choosing between paying their bills and eating. We need action now."
Vinnies Conference president Trevor Urquhart said affordable housing accommodations such as Edel Quinn in Wagga are beyond inundated.
"We could have seven Edel Quinns in Wagga and we still wouldn't have enough space," he said.
"This is a real issue."
In a statement from NSW Minister for Water, Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson she said the government is working to address the crisis.
"There is only one way to address the housing crisis in NSW and that is by creating more homes," she said.
