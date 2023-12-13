Wagga cops bleeding for blue as donation needs hit 10-year high

Demand for blood is at a 10-year high and hundreds of donations a week are needed in Wagga alone through December.
Lifeblood this week partnered with Wagga police to launch a Bleed4Blue blood drive to raise awareness on the importance of blood donation in the city.
The campaign was started in 2018 following the Australia Day stabbing of Detective Sergeant John Breda, who required 100 bags of blood to keep him alive.
A group of Wagga and Riverina police rolled up their sleeves on Tuesday to kickstart the drive in honour of their force colleague.
Inspector Justin Falkiner found motivation to get back in the donor chair with the campaign and encourages others to do the same.
"It has been a nine-year break since I've donated last," he said.
"If you've donated before then go and do it, if you've been thinking about it for some time, then now it's the time to take the plunge."
LifeBlood Wagga's Mitch Bryce said the drive not only raises awareness of the work police do, it also highlights the importance of blood donation to the wider community.
"Effectively it's one of our larger blood drives, so last year, we collected around 5000 donations over a three-month period, we're looking to aim for around 6000 this year," Mr Bryce said.
Mr Bryce hoped that their collaboration with the police in the blood drive would inspire others in the community to roll up their arms and donate.
"Currently we need 250 donations at Wagga Blood Donor Centre every week this December to help meet patient need for donated blood and plasma, with demand at a 10 year-high," he said.
"You don't need to be a police officer to save lives, anyone can donate as part of the bleed for blue blood drive."
He believes that a blood donation could make the difference for someone seeking treatment for any major illness and that one in three people will need blood donations in their lifetime.
"Someone that's going through cancer treatment will need anywhere between four to eight [transfusions] of plasma," Mr Bryce said.
"So it takes multiple people's donations - that they can only make every two weeks - for one person to receive treatment."
Mr Bryce highlighted that based on the data they have from hospitals how every blood donation is able to save up to three lives.
