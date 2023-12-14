Beloved Wagga community stalwart Lex Bittar remembered

The Wagga community is mourning the loss of a much-loved teacher and pivotal figure in the local Meals on Wheels branch.
Alexander "Lex" Allen Bittar passed away peacefully at the Mary Potter Nursing Home late last month and is being remembered as a great man who influenced the lives of old and young throughout his many years serving the community.
Longtime friend and former Wagga mayor Greg Conkey said "Lex was an outstanding member of this city."
"I was very proud to be one of his many friends," Mr Conkey said.
Lex was born in Wagga on February 11, 1935 to Bill and Malbina Bittar, the founders of former Baylis Street business Deeps Menswear.
He started school at South Wagga Public School, before going through Wagga High - both schools where he would spend many years teaching and in leadership during his career.
After graduating from Wagga Teachers College in December 1954 at the age of 19, Lex took up his first teaching position at Tarcutta Public School before moving to Leeton Public School.
He married wife Doreen in December 1958, and they had two children, Jenni and Paul.
In 1962 he was promoted to a position at Wagga High School, where he spent five years before taking up the role of deputy principal and later principal at South Wagga Public School.
"From there, he went to work in the head office as a school inspector," Mr Conkey said.
"He then finished his career as a director of teaching and learning with the department at the Riverina regional office."
Lex was instrumental in establishing the Wagga Education Centre and running various programs for the department of education, including the disadvantaged schools program.
In 2001 he retired, having spent 45 years working in education in the Riverina.
In 2014, Lex was also awarded an Order of Australia Medal for his service to education and the community.
"He was also awarded an honorary bachelor of education through CSU, again for his services to education," Mr Conkey said.
"So he was highly regarded not only by people in this region but throughout the state for his commitment, dedication and passion for education."
Although Lex moved away from classroom teaching over the years, Mr Conkey said this did not mean he lost his passion for the job.
"He never lost his love of teaching and children. He had the great respect of his fellow teachers and support staff within the department," he said.
Lex was also very active within the Wagga community.
"That included Meals on Wheels, The Haven, he was also... one of the founders of the Wagga Education Centre and chaired it for [about] 14 years," Mr Conkey said.
Lex was also involved in the Wagga Nursery Society, Council's subcommittee for dealing with early childhood education and a charter member of the Central Wagga Lions Club.
Aside from these many community commitments, Lex was also quite involved in sporting groups around town.
"He was a member of the South Wagga Tennis and South Wagga Cricket clubs," Mr Conkey said.
Lex also and served on the board of the Riverina Academy of Sport and was a member of both the Wagga tennis association and the Wagga Country Club for over 40 years.
Mr Conkey said Lex was not the kind of person who spoke ill of others.
"I never heard him say a nasty word about anybody," he said.
Another close friend and colleague at the department of education, Kim Fillingham, also reflected on his life.
Mr Fillingham worked as the head of the department's Riverina region office during the 1990s, and appointed Lex to be the head of teaching and learning for the office, where he came to know him as a close friend.
"He quickly shone as someone who did fantastic work with his schools and was valued by the principals he worked with," he said.
"He taught me an enormous amount about the Riverina region and helped me to settle into the area really quickly, having come from Sydney.
Mr Fillingham said at the time he knew very little about the region, so Lex was a "wealth of knowledge."
"Some people even called him Mr Riverina because he was so well regarded and known across the state."
Mr Fillingham said Lex "epitomised everything that is great about an educator."
"Lex was a person who always cherished his time as principal at South Wagga Public."
He said the incredible thing about Lex was that he "brought his approach to being principal to his more senior roles he held in the department working with me at the regional level."
Mr Fillingham said Lex was also a "very people oriented," something which clearly worked in his favour.
"By being very people oriented, he could get an enormous amount of things achieved," he said.
Although the two parted ways in 1997 when the department was restructured and Mr Fillingham returned to work from the Sydney office, he remained close friends with Lex.
"We followed each other's careers closely and helped each other out where we could," he said.
Mr Fillingham said he also brought an "enormous amount of expertise... and great humility" to his work at the department, not to mention a "terrific sense of humour."
"He will be greatly missed by the many people who have been touched by Lex in their professional lives and of course those of us who have had close contact with him in their personal lives as well," he said.
Aside from these many commitments, Lex also served with the Wagga Meals on Wheels branch for 18 years, including many years at the helm.
John Craig, who served under Lex as vice president and took the helm following his retirement in 2020, also offered praise to his former colleague.
Mr Craig said Lex acted as chair for 15 years, during which the meal service "underwent tremendous growth and development."
He said one of the big changes Lex brought in was stopping the delivery of hot meals and transitioning to frozen meals instead - a move which brought many benefits.
"The [switch to]... frozen meals meant that the variety of meals provided increased markedly and allowed the supply of individual meals to people with special dietary requirements," he said.
Mr Craig said Lex also saw Meals on Wheels "grow and prosper" during his time at the helm, but despite this, "he never lost sight of the needs of clients."
Lex is being remembered as the dearly loved and devoted husband of Doreen, who sadly passed away in 2022, father of Jenni and Paul, father-in-law of Jacqui and doting ''Leckie'' to Will.
He will be farewelled on Monday December 18 at Joyes Hall, CSU at 2pm with family, friends and colleagues invited to come and celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for Wagga Meals on Wheels in his honour.
The service will also be live streamed and condolence messages can be left on the Bance Funerals website.
