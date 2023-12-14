The Daily Advertiser
Beloved Wagga community stalwart Lex Bittar remembered

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 14 2023 - 6:00pm
Lex Bittar is being remembered as a great community man following his recent passing. Among other roles, Lex led Wagga's Meals on Wheels program for many years. File picture
The Wagga community is mourning the loss of a much-loved teacher and pivotal figure in the local Meals on Wheels branch.

