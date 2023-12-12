New addition to village's main street to mark 100-year anniversary

The main street at The Rock now has a splash of blue and yellow in it thanks to the local Country Women's Association (CWA).
In commemoration of CWA NSW turning 100 in 2022, the branch at The Rock organised for a new chair to replace an old, deteriorating one.
The new chair, generously donated by local Max Thomas, was unveiled on Tuesday and will be located at the front of the town's craft shop as the building is owned by the branch.
The Rock CWA Branch president Joy Schultz said while it was a long time in the work, the 100-year milestone was one they had to mark.
"Max Thomas manufactured and donated the seat to The Rock CWA to celebrate 100 years," she said.
"We wanted to do something to commemorate the 100 years and Max does a lot of sculptures and had offered to make one for us."
A sight to be seen, the chair is blue with black accents and bears a gold 100 on top of it with lucky horseshoes forming each end.
Mrs Schultz said the colours are representative of CWA.
The Rock CWA Branch treasurer Shirley Taylor said 100 years is an occasion more than worth celebrating.
"The CWA has helped a lot of people over the years, we put forward very important motions to the government and assist those in need during diasters," she said.
"We contribute to education and offer scholarships."
But, for many members, it is the friendships that have kept the branch strong.
Today there are 11 members among the The Rock branch including one long-time member, 87-year-old Joyce Reynolds who first joined the Mangoplah branch when she was just 14.
"I attended the meetings with my mother who had been a member of the CWA when I was 11 and I joined when I was 14-and-a-half," she said.
It is a similar story for Mrs Schultz who has been a member for 50 years and has been president of The Rock CWA Branch for 21.
"My mother had been a member for over 70 years and then I joined," she said.
While the branch is much smaller now than it once was, the group of determined and hard-working women have big plans.
They include raising $15,000 to help repair their building which has sustained significant damage due to a white ant infestation.
Mrs Schultz said they have the building treated and cleaned but the white ants keep returning, a battle they have been fighting for about four decades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.