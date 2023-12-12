Labor simply must spend its political capital on housing

Recent data shows that house prices are continuing to increase.
November's Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate rise means that housing remains out of the reach of many: not just those purchasing a property, but also renters.
From now until the next election, Labor would be well advised to spend what political capital it has left on housing.
As political economist Alan Kohler has pointed out in his Quarterly Essay and also in The New Daily, "the beginning of the end of affordable housing in Australia happened in 2000".
Before then, the median house price was 3.5 times average household income.
In 2000, house prices went from increasing at roughly the same rate as both incomes and the economy, to double that rate, or an average of 6-7 per cent a year, compound.
As dozens of reviews, studies and inquiries have found, there are many causes of Australia's housing affordability crisis.
Immigration, restrictions on supply are often cited, but the crisis began in 2000.
So the first question that must be answered in any examination of it is - what happened in 1999?
The answer is that the rate of capital gains tax (CGT) was halved in September that year by John Howard and Peter Costello.
Unfortunately, the 50 per cent CGT discount supercharged the impact of negative gearing and led to investment property becoming everyone's tax dodge.
So to deal with housing affordability you need to either turn back the clock to the pre-1999 inflation-adjustment regime for CGT, or cut the discount to 25 per cent.
Labor under Bill Shorten proposed halving the discount in 2016 and 2019, along with a plan to confine negative gearing to new houses - and lost both elections.
But the real problem is that in 2019, Shorten increased Labor's spending promises and had to add a crackdown on dividend franking to raise more money.
As a result, Labor lost that election, and with it an opportunity to implement a touch of social justice. Housing is a human right, remember.
As Prime Minister now, Anthony Albanese has a grave responsibility: he must fight the 2024-25 election with housing at the forefront.
Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers must now choose what to spend their first-term capital on when they plan the policies for their first election from government, either an early one in 2024, or full-term, in 2025. Housing affordability is clearly Australia's number one economic problem, and it began with a tax cut in 1999 that helped John Howard win the 2001 election but has since proved disastrous.
Halving the 50 per cent CGT discount and confining negative gearing to new dwellings would provoke frenzied opposition from both the Dutton-led Coalition and Murdoch media, but it is the right thing to do and would be the best use of Albanese's first-term capital.
Kohler reckons it wouldn't cost him the election.
He can't prove that because election campaigns are complex and unpredictable.
But if this first-term government doesn't spend its political capital on a good reform - however unpopular it might be with the right-wing media - it might as well not be in government.
Labor also needs to adopt the Greens' call for a massive increase in public housing, for a housing policy devoted to private property isn't going to help the vast majority of those who need affordable rental properties.
As public housing used to be a state government responsibility, Albanese will also need to work closely with the state/territory governments, as they will certainly claim not to have the funds.
