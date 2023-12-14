Your say: 'Main danger to Kosciuszko walks on two legs, not four'

One of the basic rules of research is to include local knowledge.
However in the case of the brumbies, the environment minister has chosen to totally ignore local knowledge and instead believe her biased city bureaucrats with their algorithms.
They have recently shot 270 brumbies as a preliminary cull of the alleged 14,000 to 22,000 horses in the Kosciuszko National Park (KNP).
Considering they only saw 277 horses during the eight hours of flying over a very large area, in itself tells you that their numbers are totally overestimated, however the minister is refusing to do an accurate count as it does not suit their agenda.
During the cull, only 42 horses of the 270 shot were examined to check they were dead, assuming because most of the other horses were in terrain too difficult to access.
Shooting from a helicopter is in no way accurate (as evidenced by the average 7.5 bullets needed per horse to kill the poor animal). There is a very high chance that some of the 228 horses shot were not killed outright and left to die an agonising death.
The government claims the dead horses were checked by independent RSPCA vets ...... exactly how independent is the RSPCA considering a large part of their funding is from the NSW government?
Whether you agree or not that the brumby numbers need to be controlled, the first thing that must be done is to get accurate numbers.....not a computer generated algorithm.
If as the locals believe, the numbers are only a fraction of what the government is claiming, then there would be no need for the inhumane aerial massacre that is occurring, leaving horses to die agonising deaths and leaving orphan foals to starve.
The main danger to the KNP walks on two legs, not four.
From time to time I hear some people say that the Earth is extremely large and that humans could not possibly have altered the climatic conditions on Planet Earth.
The scientific facts though are that the activities of humans have had a huge impact on the climatic conditions existing on Earth over the last few centuries.
The facts are that for a great many years the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of the Earth remained stable at approximately 280 parts per million - and then along came the industrial revolution in the mid-19th century.
Now the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is 420 parts per million which is not at all surprising considering that over the past few hundred years humans have added 2.4 trillion metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere of the Earth.
As the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere rises so will the temperature of the Earth continue to rise in lockstep.
Our federal government must, as a matter of extreme urgency, introduce legislation to ban or seriously limit the burning of fossil fuels to produce energy which continues to pump massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere of Planet Earth causing ever rising and uncontrolled record temperatures across the globe.
