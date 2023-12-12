The Daily Advertiser
Successful day out for Vipers in Canberra with wins coming in fast and hot

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
December 12 2023 - 1:14pm
Wagga Touch Association's under 12 blue side one their division at the ACT Capital Territory Cup. Picture supplied
Wagga Vipers have had a hugely successful outing at the ACT Capital Territory Cup this weekend with three teams returning home champions.

