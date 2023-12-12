Successful day out for Vipers in Canberra with wins coming in fast and hot

Wagga Vipers have had a hugely successful outing at the ACT Capital Territory Cup this weekend with three teams returning home champions.
After an undefeated run through Yass last fortnight, the under 12s blue side once again made it through the carnival undefeated.
Playing four round games before a two game finals series, team manager Dee Anderson said the team held up well in hot conditions.
"We had a fantastic weekend, we were undefeated all day," Anderson said.
"We played four games, we played Yass, Albion Park, Wollongong, and City Magic [Canberra], we finished on top of the under 12s ladder.
"We played Grififth in the semi finals and then in the grand final we played Dubbo.
"You'd have an hour off and then be back on field, so it was touch down-turnaround for 25 minutes, so it was very full on.
"By the grand final we were wrecked."
Anderson said the boys found the extra energy they needed for one last game though and put on a strong showing in their final game of 2024.
Working towards the Junior State Cup, to be held in Wagga in February, Anderson said the team has been getting on well with their preparation.
Committed to attending training sessions, their week-on-week development can be seen on field.
"I think what works well for our team is they're a really close knit team of boys," Anderson said.
"They've been playing together now for the last four or five years and they also play a lot of other sport together.
"I think that teamwork and companionship really helps, and they all really get behind each other.
"They just work well together, they're just a good group of boys and they're really talented.
"They've come so far in such a short period."
Expecting the team would have a strong day at the competition, Anderson said the boys are thriving under coach Jack Elsley.
"They're shaping up really well, their coach Jack Elsley has just taught them so much and they're really listening and picking up things, they're just going strength to strength to strength," she said.
"I think by the time State Cup comes around we'll be in good or being good stead to have a really good carnival."
All teams bar one made their respective grand finals, with the under 12 and under 14 girls also winning their division.
