Clubs set to experiment with Wagga Gold Cup carnival fixture

A NEW sporting fixture is set to enter the frame in Wagga Gold Cup week.
Farrer League clubs North Wagga and Marrar have agreed to trial a Thursday night showcase fixture under lights at McPherson Oval next year.
The game will be played after Wagga Town Plate day at Murrumbidgee Turf Club and look to cash in on the influx of visitors to the city for Gold Cup day on Friday.
The lighting at McPherson Oval was upgraded recently and the Saints were keen to experiment with some night games in 2024.
The Bombers came to the party and put forward the suggested of a Town Plate night showdown, an idea the Saints were happy to run with.
The move to Thursday night for the round five Farrer League fixture will then allow both club's senior teams the weekend off.
New North Wagga president Chris Kleeman believes the Thursday night game is an experiment worth trying.
"I don't mind it. I think it could really take off. That's what we're hoping," Kleeman said.
"I guess that's how we looked at it. We got new lights this year that we never really got a chance to use...so now they're up and operational, it would be great to do a few more night games.
"Obviously with the premier league wanting to do same day footy and things like that, our method for doing same day footy eventually for kids is to do the seniors at night and make it a full day.
"Going forward, we'll look to do a few more night games to be honest."
Kleeman hopes the timing of the game, in Gold Cup week, will help attract a bigger crowd.
"Hopefully. It's a trial period for the night game but it's a good time of year to have it with people in town," Kleeman said.
"It's our first little rendezvous into it and we'll see how it goes with the view to try and do more of it.
"It's probably something country footy misses is some night games, to be honest, it's a great opportunity for clubs but it's also a nice change for players as well.
"It was driven by Marrar, to be honest. They contacted us about playing a game then, being the Thursday before Gold Cup. That's the main reason we're doing it. We've got the new lights there and we were always going to try and do some night games anyway.
"So when Marrar contacted us about the draw and they wanted to do it that week we thought why not?"
The game times for the fixtures are yet to be decided but is expected that first grade football will be either a 7.15pm or 7.30pm start.
With reserve grade football to be played beforehand, the under 18s game will be played on Sunday at the end of the junior fixtures between North Wagga and Wagga Swans, who are aligned with the Bombers.
Southern NSW AFL community football and competition manager Luke Olsen welcomed the initiative shown by both clubs.
"I think it's a really good concept," Olsen said.
"They're doing it to try and give their players the weekend off but to have some night footy under the new lights at McPherson Oval will be good to see."
Marrar president Pat Knagge said his club was more than happy to take part.
"I think we floated the idea as a way to generate some more interest around the game," Knagge said.
"Obviously with their new lights it could potentially be a showcase game for them.
"All the players were really happy to take part in it and the committee as well."
