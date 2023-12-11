The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Councillors divided over Gaza peace motion as role questioned

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 12 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga councillor Jenny McKinnon voted against a motion she originally tabled calling for peace in Palestine after an amendment by Cr Rod Kendall won majority support. Pictures Madeline Begley, file
Wagga councillor Jenny McKinnon voted against a motion she originally tabled calling for peace in Palestine after an amendment by Cr Rod Kendall won majority support. Pictures Madeline Begley, file

Wagga councillors have split over a motion calling for peace in Gaza and other conflicts following a lengthy debate over the Israeli-Hamas conflict at the council's last meeting of the year this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.